Rosalía is one of the greatest performers I have ever seen or heard

Rosalía makes other pop stars look like they are not trying hard enough. On the penultimate date of her 2022 Motomami world tour, the 30-year-old electro-flamenco star brought an ice melting blast of Spanish sizzle to a wintery London. In one of the most inventively staged arena productions of recent years, she danced like a dervish, sang like a nightingale, rapped like a gangster, played piano and guitar, and she did it all with such complete commitment to the song and the moment that she seemed constantly either on the verge of tearful disintegration or joyful self-combustion.

The O2 Arena rocked, they danced in the aisles, they sang along to melodramatic ballads, they shouted out answer parts to call-and-response raps, and sometimes they just fell into awed silence at the cascades of mellifluous notes pouring out of this 5ft 5in dynamo. She was extraordinary, something akin to what you might get if a young Madonna had the Latin sass of Shakira and vocal power of Beyoncé, making ultra-modern pop filtered through a profound connection to her Spanish folk-musical heritage.

Having studied at music school in Barcelona, Rosalía Vila Tobella achieved local fame as a traditional flamenco singer, before rising to become a superestrella by audaciously blending traditional music with electronica, R’n’B and hip hop. While streaming has opened up the global market for more exotic rhythms and non-English language songs, there is a sense that Britain hasn’t quite caught up yet. Rosalía’s wildly adventurous third album, Motomami, has been the most acclaimed album of 2022 according to aggregate website metacritic.com, but didn’t even crack the top 40 in the UK.

But clearly somebody is paying attention. I saw Rosalía’s London debut before 1,500 fans at Somerset House in 2019. Three years later, here she was back playing to 20,000. She spoke onstage about her lifelong dream of coming to London and playing the Royal Albert Hall, but it turned out it wasn’t big enough to accommodate her.

To be fair, a lot of this young, fashionable audience were clearly Spaniards. Rosalía started out chatting to the crowd in very good English, but as the evening progressed, and people sang along, she gaped in amazement and declared “You’re f---ing Catalan!” after which she mainly spoke in her native tongue. Now, I don’t speak much Spanish myself, but I never felt baffled or excluded. Rosalía puts so much into her performances, it can be like following an opera without surtitles – it is still utterly clear what the emotional point is.

The staging was a white space into which props were added, while eight dancers moved in artful choreography, focused on concept rather than gyratory athleticism. A Steadicam operator interacted with the star in a two-way dance that kept her projected on side screens with a quality of raw intimacy. Every song offered striking thematic set ups. Dancers formed into a human motorbike for the fierce Motomami, while for the despairing Diablo, Rosalía sat alone, bathed in red light, cutting her hair with scissors and tossing it into the crowd.

In the modern way, music was supplied by backing track, but Rosalía does things with her vocals so mind-blowing that the liveness of the performance always felt to the fore. Often her arrangements are very sparse, because with a voice so resonant, Rosalía genuinely doesn’t need much more than some percussion or a single instrument to work with. The absolute showstopper, for me, was her performance of flamenco melodrama De Plata to an overdriven guitar, in which her fluttery microtones and miniature ululations were transformed by echo into something supernatural.

This is not just pop music. Rosalía is one of the greatest performers it has ever been my privilege to see and hear.

