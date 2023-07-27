Rosalía declares love and admiration for ex Rauw Alejandro: 'This moment is not easy'

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have called off their engagement. She's now commenting. (Manny Hernandez / Wireimage)

Rosalía has released a brief statement after she and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement.

The "Despechá" artist spoke highly of her fellow musician in a message shared Thursday on her Instagram story and admitted that going through a breakup was "not easy." The Spanish singer, whose legal name is Rosalia Vila Tobella, and the Puerto Rican singer, whose legal name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, were together for two years and engaged for two months.

"I love, respect and admire Raul very much," Rosalía wrote in Spanish.

"This moment is not easy, so thank you everyone for your understanding and respect."

Despite unsubstantiated rumors that have been circulating in the media, Rosalía added that only she and Alejandro, both 30, know what they have lived through. Alejandro also issued a statement this week clarifying that their decision to part ways did not involve a "third person" or "infidelity."

This is a developing story.

Times staff writers Carlos De Loera and Tommy Calle contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.