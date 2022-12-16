Rosalía Clears the Floor for Cardi B on New Version of ’Despechá’

cardi-rosalia - Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images; Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press/Getty Images

La Rosalía + + La Cardi = the best early Christmas gift. On Thursday, Rosalía released a remix of “Despechá,” her fan-favorite song from Motomami+, with guest vocals and rap verses from Cardi B. The new track is an upbeat, dance-ready version of the original hit.

A true collab, Rosalia allows Cardi to both sing and rap on the track as the “WAP” rapper translates Rosalía’s lyrics as she sings in Spanglish, “Baby, please don’t call me. Why you on my line? ‘Cause I got a new body.”

The Spanish singer teased the release of the song’s new version on Wednesday, tweeting “MOTOMAMI$$$$$ TOMORROW DESPECHÁ REMIXXXXXXXXXXXX who do you think it’s with?” Around the same time, Cardi coyly tweeted, “tomorrow :).”

Early on Thursday, Rosalía dropped the news, writing, “TODAY at 00:00 with LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII.” Cardi reposted Rosalia, writing “UUUUUUUIIIII BIEN PERRA 🐩.”

UUUUUUUIIIII BIEN PERRA 🐩 https://t.co/itjd1ONZYd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 15, 2022

Although this is the first musical collaboration between the Dominican-American rap star and Spanish songstress, Rosalía made a cameo in the iconic music video for Cardi B’s song with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”

The new remix of the song comes after the original version was included in Motomami+, the deluxe edition of her LP ranked No. 3 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022 list. Rosalía began teasing the song by performing it her Motomami Tour and it instantly went viral on social media.

The release of “Despechá” earlier this year broke the record for the largest streaming debut of a Spanish-language song by a female artist on Spotify. “I can’t control the charts, so I don’t focus on that,” she told Rolling Stone for a cover story earlier this week. “I see many people that put the focus on that, and I don’t know. I enjoy listening to music [where] I can tell the artists don’t give a fuck.”

The deluxe edition of Motomami also featured a “Candy” remix with Chencho Corleone, and several additional songs including “La Kilié,” “LAX,” and “Chiri.”

Rosalía sat down with Rolling Stone to break down her erotic ballad “Hentai” with Rolling Stone. “The emotion is a priority,” she said.

