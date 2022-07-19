Rory Stewart: ‘MPs should be banned from looking at their phones in Parliament’

Ed Cumming
·8 min read
Writer, broadcaster and former MP Rory Stewart - Paul Grover
Writer, broadcaster and former MP Rory Stewart - Paul Grover

“It has been an extraordinary experience to watch [the Tory leadership campaign],” says Rory Stewart. The writer, broadcaster and former MP for Penrith and The Border is speaking just as Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi have become the first candidates to be eliminated from the running to be the next prime minister. For Stewart, who ran unsuccessfully against Boris Johnson in 2019, the campaign has been a reminder of what he got wrong.

“Watching the contest has really brought home to me my flaws,” he says. “My inability to defeat Boris Johnson in argument; my inability to persuade the British public they wanted to vote for me; my inability to support Theresa May’s deal and sell a softer version of Brexit; my failure to convince people there would be a real problem in Northern Ireland if we tried to go for a harder Brexit.

“It has been a real education, watching this again and seeing how the candidates are being more cautious. I was very romantic [to think] I could change the view of the Conservative Party on Brexit. That probably wasn’t realistic.”

It may have been chastening for him personally, but he has not let the lessons go to waste. In a new three-part series for Radio 4, The Long History of Argument, which begins today, Stewart tells the story of debate – from dialogue and oratory in the ancient world to the frenetic extremes of social media today. “Given that you could arrive at the truth from sitting on your own and working your way logically through things,” he says, “why is it that we like the idea of playing out an argument in front of an audience? And that got me thinking about how arguments help us think.”

The ability to argue in a truthful and productive manner, he argues, is the only way we will improve society. “A good form of argument, a truthful form of argument, is completely critical to saving our democracies,” he says. “Because we are a speaking, arguing species, and we need to work out how on earth to interact with each other.”

After Theresa May resigned in 2019, Stewart stood as a candidate to be Leader of the Conservative Party - Eddie Mulholland
After Theresa May resigned in 2019, Stewart stood as a candidate to be Leader of the Conservative Party - Eddie Mulholland

As with many of his peers in the Conservative Party, Stewart’s debating skills were honed at Eton and Oxford. In conversation he is almost unnervingly fluent. There are hardly any ums or ahs; his thoughts emerge as sculpted paragraphs.

But people also have a mistrust of polished speech – a problem, he says, that began in the English Civil War. “Instead of being a way of reaching the troops and bringing people together, people began to think that arguments were polarising things that tore people apart. Then a lot of the democratic movements in the 19th century were suspicious of speech. If you were working-class, you worried that overeducated people had an advantage in speaking. If you were from the upper classes, you worried that speech was a route for demagogues and revolutionaries to bring down the existing order. So people became very concerned about the way speech could undermine things. I think that’s what removed it from the school curriculums.”

Stewart says that one of Johnson’s advantages is his ability to undermine the conventions of oratory for comic effect. “My five-year-old for his birthday had a children’s magician, whose joke was to be unable to do magic, so the children could shout the answers at him,” he says. “And that’s one of Johnson’s techniques. He erodes the distance between himself and the audience, and makes the public feel like the toddler who feels cleverer than the magician.”

In hindsight, he adds, he ought to have leant more on comedy in his own political career. “To be good at speaking you need to adapt to a changing culture,” he says. “Maybe that’s what Boris learned from all his time on Have I Got News For You and all the car shows he did, Top Gear and stuff. He sensed that, to succeed in modern politics, you need to be comfortable in those media. One of the challenges Keir Starmer faces is that he struggles to speak eloquently. People say he’s boring but that’s another way of saying it’s not enough to be smart.”

Stewart in Kabul as part of his two-year walk - Ian Jones
Stewart in Kabul as part of his two-year walk - Ian Jones

In recent months, when not making radio programmes, Stewart has been presenting a popular podcast series, The Rest Is Politics, with former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell. Although they play the left and right sides of the debate, in truth they are much closer to each other politically than they are to their own parties’ fringes. For all Stewart’s belief in the power of persuasive arguments, it was striking that in last week’s episode, in which they discussed the Tory runners and riders, policy hardly came up.

“A problem people have drawn from Johnson’s success is that you don’t need long manifestos. In fact, they can be dangerous, because your opponents can pick holes in them. What you have to do is broadly signal where you stand culturally. So in Johnson’s case, people thought he was patriotic, against the European Union, happy to stick up for Ukraine and a conservative in terms of his views on statues. But they weren’t looking for him to do what Tony Blair would have done, which is give you all the facts and figures.

“Blair does a lot of what Aristotle would call logos – a lot of reason, logic and information. Boris Johnson has gone big on the other two Aristotelian qualities – the pathos, the emotional bit, and the ethos, which is your authenticity, the kind of character you are. When I’m analysing the new candidates, I seem to be focusing a lot on their characters and personalities.” He won’t be drawn into backing a candidate. He admires Tom Tugendhat’s speech- making, but wonders if that is what people are looking for.

If Johnson, Farage, Trump and others have exploited the system to their advantage, they have been helped by the media environment. Stewart argues that social media, which favours extreme arguments, has eroded the effectiveness of Parliament. “The debating chamber simply doesn’t matter in the way it has in the past. People in parliament are not speaking to each other, they’re speaking to be overheard, so that clips can appear on Twitter.”

Which is not to say that he is immune to the lure of social media. His campaign for Conservative Party leader, and his curtailed campaign as an independent in the London mayoral race, were characterised by innovative – we won’t say eccentric – use of social media. During the latter, he asked people to invite him into their homes and let him stay the night. “As somebody who has 440,000 followers on Twitter, I can feel the temptation to get lots of likes for a tweet by being aggressive or outspoken,” he says. He is learning to temper himself, he says.

The House of Commons c1808 - Getty
The House of Commons c1808 - Getty

Still, he remains optimistic that things can improve. “Every time a new media emerges, there is chaos. The invention of printing contributed to the wars of religion. People were worried that radio and television had spurred different forms of populism. And I think we have the same thing with social media.

"But humans get used to these kinds of media over time, and learn how to use them to make moderate, persuasive argument. I don’t think we’re condemned by the emergence of Twitter to be stuck in a world of division and hate. I just think it will take time for the centre ground to learn how to use those forms.”

He is in favour of taking the cameras out of parliament and having more debates conducted in private so MPs start “speaking to each other” rather than using speeches to “mobilise [their] political base”. He would also ban them from taking their iPads and smartphones into the chamber “because they spend their whole time staring at their phones,” and would stop MPs from speaking with notes and delivering pre-written statements.

Stewart arrived in parliament in 2010 with a higher profile than most, having undertaken a two-year walk across Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, India and Nepal – an endeavour that formed the basis for a bestselling book The Places In Between. Brad Pitt was reported to have bought the rights to his life story.

“I came in [to parliament] with unrealistic, romantic, nostalgic ideas,” he says. “I imagined I was walking into a sort of 19th-century debating chamber, even though I would probably have denied it at the time. Looking back, I felt a great disappointment at the standard of debates, and I think that’s because I was holding it up to an unrealistic bar.”

Would anything tempt him back? “The rebirth of a genuine moderate, centre ground party. I’m very impressed by the Teal party in Australia who are blue conservative fiscally but green on the environment. The Liberal Unionist party in Scotland. But I’m not comfortable with the Labour Party, and I’m not comfortable with the current direction of the Conservative Party.”

His return to the front line may not be imminent, but you get the sense that when it comes to British politics, Stewart has plenty more argument left in him.

‘The Long History of Argument’ begins on Radio 4 today at 9am

