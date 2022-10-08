Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell: What King Charles should do next

Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin

It began, as many good things do, with a party and a boogie to Abba. Despite both having spent a lifetime in and around politics, ‘until a couple of years ago we didn’t know each other’, says Alastair Campbell, 65, Tony Blair’s celebrated former spin doctor, of Rory Stewart, 49, the ex-Tory minister and one-time leadership hopeful.

A chance encounter across the ideological divide blossomed into a deep rapport. It came at a birthday party for Stephen Kinnock MP (‘I was honoured to be the only Tory MP invited,’ says Stewart). The two chatted away about Brexit and podcasts before Campbell, irked by the heavy-metal soundtrack, ‘persuaded Stephen to get some Abba on, and hit the dance floor’.

The rest, as Stewart and Campbell’s many thousands of listeners know, is history – because eventually, after Abba, came the pair’s phenomenally popular podcast, The Rest Is Politics. Since its launch in March, it has become essential listening inside and outside Westminster.

It feels like a gossipy trawl through the week’s major developments at home and abroad, delivered from Left and Right by two supremely well-informed ex-players of the political game. A bonus show – Question Time – deals with the feedback from fans; tonight, the pair will appear live in Blackpool as part of Word Fest.

Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart

An ‘odd couple’

I speak to the two men just after the death of the Queen. We meet, as is the way these days, on Zoom – despite their work together, Stewart lives in Jordan, where his wife runs a charity, and flies in and out of Africa, where the charity he himself heads largely operates. Campbell is in London.

Arch-monarchist Stewart, a former tutor to Princes William and Harry, is in a dark suit and black tie; Campbell, a longtime republican, wears an open-necked shirt, joking that ‘I’ve just taken my morning suit off’ and ribbing Stewart for his formality.

It is precisely the kind of joshing ideological disagreement that fuels their ‘odd couple’ podcast. Of course, long years with his nose to the political wind mean Campbell is far too astute to think his feelings are widely shared. ‘I’ve never fully understood why the British people feel so strongly about the monarchy,’ he says. ‘But clearly, you can see from [those] massive queues and crowds that they do.’

Though he finds the aftermath of her death a little relentless, he acknowledges ‘the Queen was a truly extraordinary human being’. (Stewart, who met her several times when he was tutoring her grandsons, refers to her as having been ‘very beady’).

Alastair Campbell - Julian Benjamin
Alastair Campbell - Julian Benjamin

‘I knew from my time at Number 10 that when reports emerged of “grave concerns” for her health, she was either dead or dying,’ says Campbell. He’d seen the plans 25 years ago, thinking ‘the reaction to Diana’s death was enormous, but the Queen’s death is going to be so, so big’.

Diana’s name seems an odd blast from the past. Campbell agrees: ‘It’s been quite interesting to me how in the last few days, Diana has barely figured.’ It is very different to the immediate aftermath of her death in 1997, when the Palace was accused of heartlessness, and Campbell was part of the Downing Street team asked to assist, calling on the royals for more public displays of grief. ‘The Palace have learnt a lot of lessons out of that period,’ he says. Now far more media-savvy, ‘they’ve got an event news cycle by news cycle, they’ve got a speech, they’ve got a visit, they’ve got a photo. They’ve really, really thought it through.’

His advice to the new King: ‘Find a new way. You can’t be like the Queen.’ It sounds banal, but turns out to be informed by a chat he had with Prince William a few years ago: ‘I asked, “Do you three – Queen, Charles, William – as the only three people who could be monarch, ever sit around and chew the fat about what the job is, and how to do it?” And he said, “No, not at all.” I was really genuinely shocked by that. But William said, “You have to work it out for yourself.”’

Stewart, unsurprisingly, thinks the King will need no helping hand. ‘I’m a real admirer. I think he’s much more intelligent than many people acknowledge and above all he cares passionately about things. And he will bring a real energy and passion to that role.’

King Charles III with Rory Stewart - WPA Pool
King Charles III with Rory Stewart - WPA Pool

Our discussion meanders off into other, more personal areas. Campbell reveals that Elizabeth II’s death brought back a lot of memories of his mother – also Elizabeth, and born in the same week as the late Queen. Then he starts talking with disarming frankness about grief and mourning, and his ‘really intense conversations’ with his friend Philip Gould before the Labour grandee died in 2011. ‘I think they’re important to have for both the living and the dead.’

He is happy, perhaps even keen, to share; to expose the human frailty that the hard-bitten press secretary of decades ago never seemed to acknowledge, let alone betray. Tony Blair, for example, is today not a political figure but ‘a very, very good friend. And if I was going through something in my life that I wanted to talk about, Tony would definitely be on my list.’

There have certainly been tough times. Campbell’s two older brothers both died at 62; Donald suffered from schizophrenia, Graeme drank too much. These days he talks openly of his struggles with his mental health and alcohol. A recent episode of The Rest Is Politics began with his disclosure that he had entered what he calls ‘a very bad depressive episode’.

We talk about his grown-up son Calum – one of two sons and a daughter with Fiona Millar, his partner of more than 40 years. Calum suffered his own battle with alcoholism in his 20s: ‘He’s in good shape now, but I do find myself worrying a lot.’ Nothing is buried – somewhat unexpected from a former master at manipulating the storyline.

Alastair Campbell with Tony Blair - Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert
Alastair Campbell with Tony Blair - Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert

Before it all gets too introspective, Stewart intervenes, gently ribbing Campbell, and the magic formula behind their podcast’s success is writ large: the combination of insider big-issue experience, and grasp of policy detail, all illustrated and animated by personal reminiscence, revelation and schoolboy banter. Boy it works. The Rest Is Politics has frequently topped the charts as the nation’s most-popular podcast. Roughly planned but totally unscripted, ‘it can go off in all sorts of directions’, says Campbell.

One million downloads

Even for two men used to the public eye, discovering the reach of their chats has been startling. Though audience figures are not public, Stewart says the pair’s ‘friendship and conversations are overheard by a million downloads’.

‘It’s a real privilege. We’re getting that uninterrupted attention in someone’s ear for an hour and a half a week.’ In return, they regularly receive more than 1,000 listener questions a week, which Campbell enjoys going through. They can hardly set foot outside, it seems, without bumping into fans. ‘When I went for my swim this morning,’ says Campbell, who is a regular at the Parliament Hill Lido, ‘there were two people in the queue who said they’d already listened to it, another one in the pool, three people on the way back… I’ve never been involved in anything like it. I’ve been quite shocked.’

And delighted. This is a man who wrote a book called Winners and admits to berating the production team if the show is not number one.

The format helps them. Being audio, it does not require the two hosts to be in the same room. In fact, they rarely record in person together. But recording via Zoom means they must be patient, wait, listen, rather than arguing and constantly talking over each other. ‘Politics is meant to be combative, but it has maybe gone too far,’ says Campbell. The show allows them to disagree robustly but respectfully.

It has made Campbell reflect on his Downing Street years, on his reputation for being ‘over-robust’, and if ‘there is a different way of doing politics’. My God! Has the pitbull lost his teeth? He insists the old rage is there, and Stewart, who speaks with the withdrawn tones of the intellectual who considers each word, is happy to confirm that his co-host still possesses a temper.

Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin

The show is forcing Stewart, a former Secretary of State for International Development, prisons minister and environment minister, to reflect too on the distorting lens of politics. ‘It’s very easy to conclude, “Everybody’s mad, I’m right, they’re all wrong,”’ he says.

He is particularly penitent, now he has left politics (the charity he runs, GiveDirectly, aims to relieve poverty by circumventing expensive do-gooders in international aid agencies and giving money straight to the poor themselves), about his attitude to civil servants, who seemed never to be up to the job: ‘I’ve been a bit brutal and unfair to civil servants.’ But he will never apologise for his loathing of Boris Johnson, to the extent of calling him ‘evil’. ‘I could go into a big theological argument about why that’s the case…’ he says.

It seems a dramatic judgment. Perhaps he is himself too pure for the compromises that winning power and leading a government require? ‘You mean [I’m] the Jeremy Corbyn of the Tory party?’ he enquires, evenly, before defending himself as ‘practical, doing five ministerial jobs. I’m not a super-idealist. I managed to flourish under Theresa May, did OK under David Cameron. I just reached my limit with Boris Johnson, and I think it’s important for a politician to have red lines. Politics is not just success and promotion, it’s knowing when to say no.’

In Stewart’s estimation of Johnson there is no division with Campbell, who calls him ‘the worst Prime Minister in our history’. Yet the irony is, when considering a dream guest for the podcast, Campbell cannot resist floating Johnson’s name. He knows box office.

Behind the veil

Evaluations of former colleagues are the guilty pleasure of The Rest Is Politics – the insider’s pen portraits of an ambitious Liz Truss, or a James Cleverly who doesn’t necessarily live up to his name. Because he was in Westminster so much more recently, these revelations tend more often to fall from Stewart’s lips. Does he see them as a betrayal of former colleagues?

‘That’s a good challenge,’ he says in his Jesuitical fashion. ‘And I think definitely some colleagues will feel that.’ But he argues the prize is greater than the insult. ‘The fundamental problem in democracy is you’re voting for people and you don’t really know what they’re like, you see what they choose to present. So I think it’s quite important that someone goes behind the veil.’

What about the two of them? I ask how well they know each other; if they are close friends. ‘Yeah, definitely,’ says Campbell. ‘I find Rory very, very interesting. He’s very warm. I love his curiosity and his quirkiness.’ Stewart, as ever, is more reflective. ‘Almost all our interaction is over the podcast. It’s a very odd way to connect.’ His tone takes a mischievous turn: ‘I don’t want to get into the psychological depths of all this, but I had a pretty dominant Scottish father, which is probably on the edge of this whole thing…’

Surely he doesn’t see a father figure in his older co-host, whose veins flow with the Scottish blood of his own father – who moved from Tiree in the Inner Hebrides to Yorkshire, where Campbell was born. It’s hard to tell as the pair are falling about laughing at this point.

Rory Stewart - Leon Neal
Rory Stewart - Leon Neal

Yet even Alastair Campbell would struggle to match the intrigue in the eventful life of Brian Stewart – soldier, colonial official, diplomat and spy. It is a career path that his son has followed pretty faithfully, some say up to and including the espionage. Rory has never admitted as much, but once told Campbell that ‘being a diplomat… I felt I manipulated people too much. I was doing stuff “for my country”, but I felt shitty about the way I was encouraged to make friends, gain trust, while all I was doing was helping Britain, not them.’

Early years

Growing up in the 1920s, Brian rarely saw his own father, who was working in India. Half a century later, Rory was luckier. Brian, despite then being number two at MI6, ‘retained a childlike love of toys’ and got up early to play with his son. Even so, Rory was sent away to boarding school (‘a roomful of weeping eight-year-olds’), eventually attending Eton – a subject of one of the running gags in the podcast, in which Campbell mocks the iniquities and absurdities of private education.

Halfway through our interview, indeed, one of Stewart’s children (with the American Shoshana Clark, whom he met while running a charity in Afghanistan and married in 2012) wanders into earshot. (I don’t ask if it is the child he has described delivering on the bathroom floor in 2014, or his second son, born in 2017.) ‘Don’t let him send you to private school,’ Campbell bellows. Stewart chuckles indulgently.

Just as Burnley-supporting grammar-school boy Campbell was ending his career in politics (he left Number 10 in 2003, though he returned to help with the election campaign in 2005), by which time he had garnered a fearsome reputation as one of its most hard-nosed operators, Stewart was getting stuck into his, running provinces in southern Iraq for the coalition following the invasion. The previous year he had walked across Afghanistan for his celebrated book The Places in Between.

Common ground

Yet they’re not as dissimilar as they seem. Both went to Oxbridge, and both have faced exclusion by their parties for the sin, as they see it, of Centrism. ‘I can see Rory as a Labour secretary of state in the House of Lords,’ jokes Campbell. Both were anti-Brexit. Those tuning in for a bun fight will find a lot of agreeing on the podcast, which at times can feel like the refuge of liberal, middle-class metropolitans who yearn for days gone by. Is that the audience?

‘It might be,’ says Campbell, noting that London makes up a lot of the listenership. ‘But I went to a Burnley-Millwall game the other day’ – a fixture not known for the effete liberal tendencies of its fans – ‘and there were several who came up saying they enjoyed the podcast.’

Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin
Rory Stewart - Julian Benjamin

Is this the beginning of something more? An Emmanuel Macron-style insurgent campaign, driven by digital and social media, to storm politics’ centre ground?

No. ‘I tried that when I ran for mayor,’ says Stewart, referring to his 2019-20 campaign in London, when he stood as an independent, hoping to leapfrog the Tory candidate then steal moderate Labour voters off Sadiq Khan, but which was ultimately wrecked by Covid. At Westminster, meanwhile, the first-past-the-post electoral system maintains what Campbell calls ‘an incredible stranglehold’ of the two big parties in power. ‘In Britain, unlike Europe, it’s very, very difficult to break through,’ says Stewart. Should the system change? ‘I think so, yes.’

About the current products of that system they are by turns disobliging (Truss) or lukewarm (Starmer). Campbell says he finds the new PM’s ‘political positioning inauthentic’ and the state of the Conservative Party ‘really depressing’. But the pair are hardly enthusiastic about the Labour leader. When Starmer was a guest on the podcast in July, Stewart was unimpressed, finding him passionless.

Campbell is more measured. ‘You’ve got to be out campaigning relentlessly, constantly taking apart the Government, but most importantly, have a clear, compelling vision of the future. I think Keir has got really deep values. I think he’s a good bloke. I do feel he’s getting stronger. I just wish the front bench was better known. I wish there was more campaigning. I wish they were just in the national conversation more. That’s what I’d like to see.’

Surely he’s the man to make it happen? ‘I think about politics all the time. I dream about it. I desperately want Labour to win the next election. But the world has moved on. I’m just not the person that is needed to do the sort of 24/7 nonstop campaigning I did for Tony Blair in 1994 to 1997. I just wish there were other people doing it as effectively as we did.’

What about Stewart? He’s not yet 50. Has he really given up on politics? He says he will give his charity five years of dedication. ‘In any case, there’s no way Liz Truss is going to make me Foreign Secretary. Thereafter, I would love to do something to help people. If that involves being a secretary of state, I would love to do that.’

