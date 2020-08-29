Rory McIlroy and wife Erica due to have baby 'any day', according to reports

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica are due to have their first child “any day” according to reports in America.

The four-time major winner was in contention in the third round of the BMW Championship in Illinois on Saturday when Steve Sands, the Golf Channel presenter, announced: “A baby girl is due any day now with Erica in good health and resting up at home.”

The pair married in Ireland in 2017, before setting up home in Jupiter, South Florida. Erica, the 33-year-old who is originally from New York, was the PGA of America employee who famously helped rescue the situation at the 2012 Ryder Cup when McIlroy overslept on the final day and almost missed his singles tee-time.

They have made a point of keeping their private life exactly that, with McIlroy saying before their wedding: “We have really just tried to keep it low key. Erica is a very low-key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff.”

Inevitably, there will be many who link the impending third member of the family with McIlroy’s recent poor run of form. The 31-year-old has not won yet in 2020 and has been mediocre since the game resumed after the lockdown, without a top 10 in his seven events and a tie for 33rd in the recent USPGA Championship, the season’s first major. McIlroy has slipped from world No 1 to No 4 in the last two months.

Ironically, however, McIlroy was enjoying his best tournament in five months when Sands revealed the news. After eight holes at Olympia Fields, McIlroy was only two off the lead. It will be intriguing to see if he does play in next week’s Tour Championship, particularly as he is the reigning FedEx Cup champion and there is $15m on the line.

It is believed that McIlroy definitely intends to play at the US Open in three weeks’ time at Winged Foot.