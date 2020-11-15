Rory McIlroy vows to carry ‘relaxed’ approach into 2021 Masters after latest Augusta disappointment

Rory McIlroy says he hopes to take a relaxed mindset from this year’s behind-closed-doors Masters into next spring’s tournament – whether or not the patrons have returned to Augusta.

The Green Jacket remains elusive for McIlroy, who finished in a tie for fifth, nine shots behind Dustin Johnson as the American claimed his first Masters victory on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman’s hopes of completing a career grand slam with the only major missing from his collection were all-but-ended by a three-over 75 in the first round but he rallied superbly across the next three days, first to make the cut and then to finish 11-under-par.

With this year’s tournament having been postponed from its usual April slot because of the coronavirus pandemic, McIlroy’s next opportunity is only months away and the 31-year-old is determined to take the lessons from this week into that event.

"[It was] definitely more relaxed, definitely not as much anxiety or stress," he said of the atmosphere without fans present this week.

"I think it has been easier because I get home after I play and my attention is completely turned to something else, it is not really on the golf, I can sit there and play with my daughter and completely get my mind off it.

"It's a little more relaxed and I like this vibe a little better.

"Hopefully we get back to normal Masters in a few months' time but I'm going to try to adopt this approach."

Read More

Dustin Johnson wins The Masters with record 20 under par

Tiger Woods records his WORST ever score on one hole at the Masters