Rory McIlroy survives a strong wind for a 69 to lead Irish Open over Manassero

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered enough superb shots in a strong wind Saturday for a 2-under 69, giving him a one-shot lead over Matteo Manassero in the Irish Open as McIlroy tries to erase two bad memories on home soil.

McIlroy had to settle for bogey on the par-5 closing hole at Royal County Down when he hit a half-shank from the rough for his third shot. Even so, the wind was so severe that he matched the low score of the third round. Only three other players shot 69, and four others broke par.

Manassero, who started the day with a one-shot lead, did his best to hold on. He dropped only one shot over the last 10 holes, on the 17th when he pulled his tee shot into high grass and could only chop back to the fairway. He two-putted from 50 feet to escape with bogey.

McIlroy was at 6-under 207 as he goes for his second Irish Open title. He has yet to win in Northern Ireland, and it has not gone well for him previously. McIlroy opened with an 80 when the Irish Open was last held at Royal County Down in 2015. And at the British Open five years ago at Royal Portrush, he opened with a 79. Both times he missed the cut.

“I'm excited to give myself a chance,” McIlroy said. “The last couple of times I've played in Northern Ireland it hasn't panned out the way I wanted. I can't get too far ahead of myself, but I'm excited to go out there and give it my all.”

Robert MacIntyre was in a four-way tie for third after a 69, leaving the Scot in the mix to add a third national title to his credit this year. MacIntyre previously won the Canadian Open in June and the Scottish Open in July.

Jordan Smith (69), Erik van Rooyen (71) and Rasmus Hojgaard (71) also were at 3-under 210. Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., shot 74 and is in a group tied at 2 under.

The roughest day belonged to Todd Clements, playing alongside McIlroy before the largest galleries. Clements started one shot behind and posted an 85.

Manassero did well to stay close. He was in trouble off the 17th tee and made bogey. On the par-5 closing hole, he rammed his 50-foot birdie attempt some 10 feet by the hole, and made that for par to stay one behind.

“They are not birdies but they always feel like them a little bit, and that’s how it is out there,” Manassero said. “I would have loved to not get beaten from the golf course but I think I did really well to finish with two 5s, to be honest.”

McIlroy opened with an approach that used the slope to perfection for his shot to roll down to 6 feet for eagle. His best shot was a 7-iron into 6 feet on the par-3 seventh. Any birdie after the par-5 first hole felt like a bonus.

“It was a matter of trying to par as many holes as possible,” he said.

He saved par from behind the 17th green. On the 18th, he pushed his drive into the right rough, hit into nasty rough on the left and then hit a half-shank that bounced off the grandstands to the right. He chipped beautifully to 6 feet but missed the par putt to settle for 69.

“I definitely would have taken the score before I went out today,” he said.

