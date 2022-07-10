  • Oops!
Rory McIlroy would be 'super happy' if LIV Golf disappeared tomorrow

Cale Clinton, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour's most vocal critic of the LIV Golf, has spoken out again.

In an interview with CBS’ Kyle Porter set to be released later this week, McIlroy was asked to clarify some of his previous comments about the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour. According to a quote released by Porter on Twitter, he did not mince words.

“There’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf,” said McIlroy. “I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow, I’d be super happy.”

McIlroy has long opposed LIV Golf. It is associated with the Saudi government, which has been accused of human rights violations.

He previously called those who jumped ship of “taking the easy way out” and engaging in “short-term thinking.” McIlroy has defended his outspokenness on the podium.

“It’s the right thing to do,” McIlroy said before the 122nd U.S. Open in June. “The PGA Tour was created by people and Tour players that came before us, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer. They created something and worked hard for something, and I hate to see all the players that came before us and all the hard work that they’ve put in just come out to be nothing.”

LIV Golf has already played two of the eight events scheduled for its inaugural season, recruiting a number of former PGA Tours players to participate.

Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier proponents of the tour, making comments as early as February 2022 before announcing his involvement in May. Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau have both reportedly taken paydays of at least $125 million. Even Brooks Koepka, who once decried LIV Golf alongside McIlroy, announced he would be participating in LIV Golf in June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rory McIlroy: 'No room in golf world' for Saudi-backed LIV Golf

