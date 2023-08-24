Rory McIlroy suffers injury scare ahead of Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy (left) gets pain relief on his lower back from his caddie, Harry Diamond, at East Lake. - AP/Alex Slitz

Rory McIlroy courageously tried to allay fears on Thursday that a back injury could threaten Europe’s chances in the Ryder Cup next month.

However, despite the world No 2 producing a brave performance to defy the pain by shooting a first-round 70 in the first round of Tour Championship, Europe captain Luke Donald will still be a worried man after watching the highest ranked member of his team for Rome in obvious discomfort at East Lake.

McIlroy made no mention of the problem in the build-up to the PGA Tour’s $75million (£59 million) season-ender, and it did not emerge until a few hours before his tee-time that he was injured.

“On Tuesday morning I felt a little tight, and I went into my gym, and I went to grab something and my whole right side completely seized up, spasm,” he explained. “So I spent two hours with the physio at home, flew up here, felt a little better, some treatment, then Wednesday went to the gym.

“I was at the bottom of a body-weight squat, and my whole lower back spasmed and seized up. I couldn’t move. I honestly couldn’t address the ball this time yesterday. So to get to where I am today is good.

“I hung in there. Just felt like if I could get through today… it’s better than it was yesterday… hopefully tomorrow’s better than today. Just try to keep progressing.”

There was a note of caution. “When I play a lot of golf, especially the end of the season, I always have to manage my right side,” he said. “it always gets pretty tight, my rib cage, intercostals, lats, like, all the way down, right hip.

A video from Wednesday showed the 34-year-old plainly in discomfort as he walked to the clubhouse. He hit approximately 20 balls before heading to the physio van. McIlroy was able to tee off, but after playing his first nine holes in two over the alarm bells were ringing.

McIlroy proceeded to hit a wedge to two feet on the 10th, and although he bogeyed the 11th, he picked up the momentum again by making three birdies in four holes from the 13th.

McIlroy’s travails overshadowed the battle for Sunday’s $18m (£14 million) first prize, with Colin Morikawa shooting a nine-under 61 to draw level on 10-under alongside countryman Keegan Bradley, who fired a 63, and Norway’s Viktor Hovland after a 68. The leaderboard, is of course, ludicrously skewed because of the handicap system the Tour employs in the FedEx finale.

Scottie Scheffler was leading what is basically the PGA Tour’s order of merit heading into the conclusive 72 holes so began on 10-under, with a sliding scale all the way down to the 30th player in the field who started on level par. Morikawa in 24th also started 10 behind, but made up the deficit in one round, with Scheffler shooting a one-over 71.

In a confusing scenario that will probably not make sense until the weekend, McIlroy is only three behind on seven-under. “I’m over the Moon with that,” McIlroy said, before further downplaying the injury,. “Look, it’s a muscle spasm that’s being protective of my ribs, joints, everything,” he said. “It’s just the muscle spasm is what’s giving me the discomfort.”

Donald will pray that is true. The Englishman is playing in the Czech Masters in Prague. In the fight to grab the final of the three automatic placings in the European points list, Bob MacIntyre showed his determination to retain his grasp as he shot a six-under 66 to trail pacesetter Sami Valiamaki by three.

However, the standings are brutally tight and the German Yannik Paul, just 90 points behind the Scot, shot the same score. Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Spain’s Adrian Otageui could also leapfrog MacIntyre ahead of next week’s final qualifying event in Switzerland. Donald shot a 71.

