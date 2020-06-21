Rory McIlroy - Rory McIlroy suffers another Sunday setback - this time at the RBC Heritage - AP

Another Sunday, another front nine featuring Rory McIlroy misfiring himself out of contention. The world No 1 has understandably refused to acknowledge that there is an “issue” with his final rounds, but if this trend continues the alarm bells will, at the very least, start to make a screeching sound or two.

Last week, he went out three shots off the pace at the Charles Schwab Challenge but dropped five shots in his first seven holes to go from contender to also-ran. On Sunday night it was the same story. McIlroy began five shots off the pace at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town and dropped two shots in the first seven holes.

From having a sniff at a title, the Northern Irishman was once again wiping his brow in dismay.

When the sirens sounded because of the threat of thunderstorms, McIlroy was on nine under with four holes to play and in a tie for 51st place. With the South African Dylan Frittelli in the clubhouse on 17 under after a brilliant 62, McIlroy’s week was plainly over and how he would have preferred to have exited South Carolina there and then.

So is there a problem? If this was anybody other than McIlroy – and maybe Tiger Woods as well – it would seem an absurd suggestion. He remained remarkably consistent in the period before the lockdown, notching up six top-five finishes in the six events he had played in this wrap-around campaign, including a win in China in October. In the 19 tournaments in which McIlroy competed in the 2018-2019 season, he enjoyed three wins and eight top-fives, with another six top-10s.

A week without McIlroy in the frame on a Sunday morning has become a rarity, but all too often he then seems to fall short. In a tie for second, two off the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, McIlroy shot a 76 on the Sunday. In a share for the lead at the LA Open in February, McIlroy shot a 73 on the Sunday. The 31-year-old’s average this year in the first three rounds is 68.2. His Sunday average is 71.3. It is a small range sample and McIlroy does not see a problem.

“I wouldn’t say that Sundays this year have been disappointing,’’ McIlroy said on Wednesday at the RBC Heritage. “Maybe Bay Hill I would say was disappointing, and obviously last week [at Colonial], but that was just more annoying. I played rubbish. That was really it. I got into a rut.

“It wasn’t as if it was anything to do with the position I was in, or I got off to a really bad start and got into the rough on the front nine and hit decent shots that ended up in a bunker or a bad lie or whatever and it’s one of those things where the momentum just started going the other way.

“There shouldn’t be anything different [about a Sunday], I guess. You’re going out there trying to shoot a good score, and that’s about it. That’s what you try to do every day. Some days you play better than others. I remember six years ago in 2014 when I had bad Fridays and everybody started asking me about it. Geez, a few Fridays in a row where I didn’t play well… I don’t think it’s this thing. Every day’s the same.”

The statistics suggest otherwise at the moment. As does the play. Having birdied the par-five second last night, McIlroy hit it into the water on the fourth and a bogey on the par-three seventh killed off his challenge.

McIlroy birdied two of the last four holes to close on 11-under for a 70, but the layout was proving so compliant that a one-under round still regulated the Northern Irishman to a finish outside the top 30.