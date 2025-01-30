Rory McIlroy sinks hole-in-one on the fly at 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Straight in, no bounce on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill

Rory McIlroy couldn't have started his first PGA Tour event of 2025 any better.

Competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy aced the sixth hole of his first round on Thursday afternoon.

RORY MCILROY HOLE IN ONE pic.twitter.com/V7MNN0VLMo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 30, 2025

Playing on the back nine at Spyglass Hill, McIlroy launched his tee shot down the hill and it landed straight into the hole on the 119-yard, par-3 15th. The outburst from the crowd added punctuation for the thrilling shot.

As the Golf Channel TV broadcast stated, "No putts required."

That hole-in-one quickly gave McIlroy an early share of the lead at 3 under par for the tournament.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is McIlroy's first Tour start of the year. He competed in the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic nearly two weeks ago, tying for fourth with Niklas Norgaard.

Previously, McIlroy had recorded two aces as a professional in his career. The first was at the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on the 177-yard 15th hole. McIlroy made his ace on one bounce with that shot.

More recently, he nailed a hole-in-one at the 2022 Travelers Championship. That shot wasn't quite as dramatic as the no-bouncer at Pebble Beach, bouncing on the green approximately 15 feet from the hole and rolling in.