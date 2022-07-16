Rory McIlroy shares lead with Viktor Hovland heading into final round of The Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
  • Viktor Hovland
    Viktor Hovland
    Norwegian golfer
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Dustin Johnson
    Dustin Johnson
    American professional golfer
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland shake hands at the end of the third round (AFP via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland shake hands at the end of the third round (AFP via Getty Images)

Every now and then, there are sporting moments so perfect they seem guided by fate. A rare instance where the collective yearning is so fiercely ingrained it forces itself into fruition. When Rory McIlroy stepped into one of the cavernous bunkers that guards the tenth hole at St Andrews, he had trailed his playing partner Viktor Hovland by one shot at the top of the leaderboard. But as the Northern Irishman’s ball carried the steep ledge that fronts the green and skidded to a halt just in time to catch the lip of the hole, the sense of destiny felt almost irresistable. That would downplay the reality, of course, which required something close to golfing genius.

After eight years of withering near-misses and endless introspection, McIlroy will take a share of the lead into the final round of The Open. There will still be 18 holes of relentless pressure, the vagaries of the weather and not least the threat of Hovland to negotiate on a Sunday that could exorcise so many demons, but McIlroy could hardly have wished for better than a round of 66 that featured just a single bogey at the Road Hole. In the same vein of calm conviction he has shown all week, the 33-year-old immediately made amends with a birdie at the last and the shouts of approval that greeted him will now turn bleary with excitement and expectation.

Keeping that same composure on Sunday will be an altogether different task, and there are still a host of names within reach if McIlroy and Hovland can’t avoid being swept up in the eye of the storm. Cameron Smith and Cameron Young were the final pair out on Saturday and lacked the sort of fireworks that propelled them into contention. They were still able to grit their teeth and grind out rounds of 72 and 71 respectively though to leave themselves four shots off the lead and in with a chance. The world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is one shot further back and Dustin Johnson will have Tommy Fleetwood for company on Sunday, with Matt Fitzpatrick reinforcing an English presence on the first page of the leaderboard.

The glare will be magnified no end but McIlroy still needed to avoid being lost in the spotlight of this third round. His hopes had frittered away after promising starts at all three of the previous majors this year but he didn’t become overly aggressive or stray from a measured game plan after an early streak of pars saw others in the field leapfrog ahead.

The intricate nature of the Old Course often leads to players overlapping or being forced to wait for long stretches on the tee-box as their closest rivals putt on adjacent greens. It was the cause of mind-numbing delays during six hour three-balls on Thursday and Friday but it added to the intrigue and intimacy of the competition on Saturday. As McIlroy and Hovland paced up to inspect the fifth green, they reached the crest of the hill just in time to watch Scheffler rattle in a 30ft birdie putt. And at that point, it felt as though the American pairing of Scheffler and Johnson might revive the macho dominance of the Ryder Cup. Johnson, who led at the halfway stage in 2015 only to shoot a pair of 75s, had quashed any notion of a repeat with two birdies in his opening three holes to encroach on Smith’s lead.

The leaderboard rotated like the leading pack in a long-distance race, with runners poking their heads out in front and smelling clean air only to soon fall back into the pack. While Scheffler and Johnson waited on the sixth tee, it was their turn to watch as McIlroy rolled in his first birdie of the day and, if they didn’t see his next, it was made known by the huge roar that went up around the sixth green. While he might not have been the main recipient of that affection, Hovland was basking in the atmosphere engulfing his group too and four birdies in a row propelled the Norwegian into the outright lead as he made the turn at -14. McIlroy’s birdie at the ninth ensured the gap was just one. Smith, whose flawless putting had wavered from the off in the heat of the final group, also took advantage of the driveable par-4 to stay within touching distance.

The spectators surrounding the tenth would have been forgiven for thinking they’d see nothing more extraordinary than Shane Lowry pitching in for a second consecutive eagle earlier in the afternoon. But then McIlroy lit the fuse that denotated in the greenside bunker and changed the entire complexion of this tournament.

The eagle incited hysteria as the Northern Irishman took the lead and the magnitude of that shot seemed to reverberate around the course and put uncertainty into the minds of his rivals. Scheffler wielded his putter as though it were barbed in thorns, Johnson compounded the misery of his own missed tiddler by chipping into a bunker and Smith made a double bogey at 13 after swapping sand for gorse. Only Hovland and Young seemed able to weather the storm as the wind picked up and billowed in McIlroy’s sails. A two-putt birdie at the par-5 14th put him in clear air but his one blemish at the penultimate hole meant that lead would have to be shared with Hovland at -16.

Whether it is to finally be McIlroy’s time again or another portrait of agony is destined to unfold, it is already guaranteed to be a final round worthy of this grand old stage.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Phillies' Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated, out vs Jays

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia's game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday's game with an apparent hand injury. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski tol

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one