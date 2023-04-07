Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy runs out of ideas for how to crack Augusta - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

There were astonished gasps beside the Augusta clubhouse when Rory McIlroy’s name was posted beside a green No 4 sign. Word had spread that he was struggling, but not to these extremes, four over par and a staggering 16 shots adrift of Brooks Koepka as he reached Amen Corner. Never mind wrapping up the career Grand Slam, as the usual breathless hype had suggested 48 hours earlier. He was even being thrashed by Fred Couples, five clear at the age of 63.

A strange and sinister pathology comes over McIlroy now in his early Masters rounds, as if he feels suffocated by the burden of history pressing down. This was a course ripe for plunder, with barely a trace of morning wind, and receptive greens retaining their overnight moisture. And yet the four-time major champion seemed to be reprising his little-boy-lost act from 2011, when he threw away a four-shot Sunday lead with an infamous detour into the woods. He just looked resigned, bewildered, with the air of a man who had run out of ways to crack Augusta’s code.

On his day on this course, McIlroy can be irresistible, as he proved by holing his greenside bunker shot at the last for a 64 last year. But that was a flourish conjured with the handbrake off, when he knew he had no chance of reeling in runaway leader Scottie Scheffler. As soon as the title is within reach again, his head seems to become scrambled, especially around the greens. McIlroy was averaging over 330 yards off the tee, long enough to pound the place into submission, and still he found himself trailing 52-year-old Mike Weir, the shortest hitter in the field.

As he set off for his second round, McIlroy tried to shrug off his dismay at an opening 72. For four consecutive years, he had failed to break par on a Thursday. Desperate to stay optimistic, he said: “I can shoot something in the mid-60s and get myself back into it.” As it transpired, he shot 77, his radar in such an advanced state of malfunction that he played the front nine in 40. The problem was not his driving, but his short game. His travails at the third captured the malaise all too vividly. Having launched his tee-shot to within five yards of the green at this straight-ahead par-four, he sculled his chip through the back edge, before botching the attempted up-and-down.

With a three-putt at the sixth and a careless hoik into the trees at the seventh, an unconscionable prospect emerged: could McIlroy, the world No 2, the purest ball-striker of them, be about to miss the cut on an Augusta layout tailored to his every strength? The thought appeared to jolt him, as he birdied both back-nine par-fives to staunch the bleeding. But there was no sugar-coating the raggedness of this display. Gifted a generous draw, able to complete 36 holes before a Georgia storm system moved in, he fluffed his lines spectacularly.

His was among the scruffiest rounds of the day, with only Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Sandy Lyle, all past Masters champions at least 20 years past their prime, faring worse. The explanation is not technical: McIlroy, even at his least fluent, remains a joy to watch. It can only be psychological, this tendency he has developed at Augusta of early tailspins that kill his chances at the weekend.

It is a weakness of which he is acutely aware. Before this tournament, McIlroy had several sessions with mind guru Bob Rotella to clarify his thinking. On the latest evidence, he might be tempted to ask for a refund. McIlroy had told The Telegraph this Masters that he wanted to emulate Carlos Alcaraz, Spain’s teenage tennis sensation, by playing with “joy and instinct”. He has exhibited neither quality here, looking crestfallen as he trudged through this round, his usually laser-like iron play so off-beam that he repeatedly flew his approach shots long.

McIlroy has been preoccupied with reawakening his carefree younger self, the prodigy who shot 61 at Royal Portrush at 16. But his life today is not so straightforward. He stands on the cusp of an achievement only managed by five men – Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen – in claiming all four major titles. But he is having a torrid time trying to haul himself across the line.

Woods, his idol, sought to assure him this week that it would all come right in the end. “It’s just a matter of time,” Woods said. “Rory has the talent, he has the game. He has all the tools to win here. A lot of things have to go right. I think Rory has shown over the years that he has learned how to play this course. He has been there. He will get it done, he will have a career slam. It will definitely happen.”

A bold declaration, “definitely”. Nothing is definite in this game of infinite variations, especially with players of Koepka’s calibre primed to sabotage McIlroy’s ambitions. In 2014, after securing the Claret Jug and the USPGA title in the space of three weeks, he held four majors aged 25. The talk was that he might one day win 20. Instead, nine years later, he is still marooned on four, a total that Koepka will surpass with victory on Sunday. McIlroy has not exactly gone missing in this period: he has held the world No 1 spot several times, he has won three FedEx Cups, he has amassed an unfathomable fortune. But the Masters is still the itch he just cannot scratch.