Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
  • Tony Finau
    Tony Finau
    American professional golfer
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman.

McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under and land his 21st PGA Tour crown.

That is one more than Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose maiden event finished on Saturday.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time,” McIlroy said on CBS after his victory. “Twenty first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else, that gave me a little extra incentive today and happy to get it done.”

Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.

