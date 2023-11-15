Rory McIlroy resigns from PGA Tour policy board after revealing frustration as funding negotiations continue

Rory McIlroy has resigned from his position on the PGA Tour's policy board, having voiced his frustration at what the role had become.

The Northern Irishman has been the most outspoken defender of the Tour over the past two years amid the emergence of LIV Golf, but he admitted in June that he felts like a "sacrificial lamb" after it was announced that a framework agreement had been reached between the USA and European tours and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The future of golf remains uncertain as the PGA Tour continues to try and finalise a deal with PIF, though commissioner Jay Monahan revealed there have been dozens of other approaches from investors. He insisted the focus remains on reaching a definitive agreement with PIF.

Asked this week whether he enjoyed having a seat on the policy board, McIlroy said: "Not particularly, no.

"Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years."

It has now emerged that McIlroy has stepped down from his position due to "personal and professional commitments", a decision confirmed in an email sent by Monahan to the players.

"I hope you will join me in thanking Rory for his dedication and commitment to the TOUR - first as a three-year member (2019-21) of the Player Advisory Council, including as PAC Chairman in 2021, and the last two years (2022-23) as a Player Director on the Policy Board," Monahan wrote.

Rory McIlroy has held various off-course positions on the PGA Tour (PA)

"During his tenure, Rory's insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinions has been especially impactful."Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory - and all of his fellow Player Directors - have invested in the TOUR during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family."

McIlroy has previously suggested that his off-course involvement in the battle between tours has impacted his performances, with the world number two still unable to end a major drought that stretches back to 2014.

Masters Jon Rahm wasted no time in confirming he will not be replacing McIlroy on the board, as he pointed to the draining nature of the role and the time commitment required.

"You won't see me there," Rahm said. "Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest, and I'm not going to spend, I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hours long.

"As regards to Rory, he's obviously been put in a situation where a lot has been expected of him, and I don't know the exact reason why he left the board.

"But I certainly wouldn't blame somebody like him to just want to focus a bit more on his game and his family and enjoy the bit of time he's truly earned. Again, it's a big commitment for somebody to be part of it."