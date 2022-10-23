Rory McIlroy reclaims world No 1 spot with victory in CJ Cup

Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Defending champion Rory McIlroy produced a final round of 67 to secure victory at the CJ Cup and regain the world No 1 spot.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman produced seven birdies to finish on 17 under par at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, a shot ahead of American Kurt Kitayama, despite bogeying the final two holes.

As a result of his 23rd PGA Tour victory, the four-time major winner went to the top of the rankings for the ninth time in his career.

Related: Rising golf star Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods’s PGA Tour feat in Las Vegas

Asked what returning to No 1 in the world meant to him, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “It means a lot. I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and the next couple of weeks because I think it’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this.”

McIlroy, 33, reclaims the top spot from Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, whom he beat to win the $15m FedEx Cup in August.