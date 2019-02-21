Rory McIlroy nearly aced a par 4 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. With a 2-iron(!)

With high altitude and tree-lined fairways, Club de Golf Chapultepec is taking driver out of a lot of players' hands this week. That even includes Rory McIlroy. Well, at least when driver is too much club.

RELATED: 20 things you need to know about Rory McIlroy

McIlroy caught fire during the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, taking apart the course with his typical aggressive style of play. But the shot of the day for the man who currently leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee came with a 2-iron. After making the turn at four under, that's all the four-time major champ needed on the 305-yard, par-4 first hole. Watch as his golf ball lands on the front of the green and nearly hits the hole before stopping about six feet away:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yep, that's a 307-yard 2-iron. What an absolute laser. And as you can see, McIlroy rolled in the eagle putt to quickly move to six under and didn't even crack a smile. Ho-hum.

McIlroy is in search of his first PGA Tour title since winning at Bay Hill last March, but he arrived in Mexico with three consecutive top-five finishes to begin 2019.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods open with a double bogey—that could have been worse

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS