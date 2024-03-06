Rory McIlroy laments ‘dog s---’ Masters performance after 10-year majors agony

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters last year - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s frustration at his 10-year majorless run is laid bare in the latest Netflix docuseries, with the world No 2 declaring that he does not feel “good enough to win” and labelling his performance at last year’s Masters as “dogs—”.

With the year’s first major due to take place in five weeks, the doubts McIlroy reveals in the second season of Full Swing will not make comfortable viewing for his many admirers who will be pulling for him to complete the career grand slam in Georgia. And one particular fly-on-the-wall segment is particularly concerning.

The footage shows McIlroy in a distraught mood in the locker room at Oak Hill Country Club after a tie for seventh finish at the USPGA last May. Brooks Koepka had just overtaken McIlroy in the all-time honour list with his fifth major and talking to his agent Sean O’Flaherty and caddie Harry Diamond, the Ulsterman spills out his insecurities.

“I f------- s---- myself over left pins,” he says, after his final-round 69 left him seven off Koepka..

Brooks Koepka overtakes McIlroy's number of major victories at Oak Hill last year - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“My technique is nowhere near as good as it used to be. I almost feel like I want to do a complete reboot. It’s the only way I feel like I’m going to break through.

“It feels so far away. I’m not at the stage of my life where I feel like I can do these two-week bootcamps.”

Since winning the 2014 USPGA, McIlroy has racked up 19 top-10 finishes in the majors – a fine return. But in the killer quote of the harrowing scene, McIlroy wonders if that is all he is now capable of.

“I feel good enough to f------ top-10 in my head, but not good enough to win,” he says. “Like pull away. Like winning f------- major championships.”

A little later, he responds to Koepka’s victory. “F---, someone has got more majors in my era than I have,” he says. “It’s hard not to define myself as one of the best golfers in the world, so when you struggle like that, you feel a little lost.”

In the last two years, McIlroy has finished outside the top-eight only once – the missed cut at last year’s Masters. But in the first episode and in an interview direct to camera, McIlroy revealed how high his self-belief had been of joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only legends with the full set.

“I felt like I was going into that Masters playing really well,” McIlroy said. “I felt almost as confident as ever going into that tournament and just laid an egg. I played like dogs--- that week.

“It was the best opportunity I had to win a major in a long, long time, sometimes it just doesn’t work out. It was so far away from where I should have been.”

McIlroy inevitably features heavily in Full Swing. Netflix catches his shock and anger at the news of the PGA Tour’s mooted merger with the Saudi funders of LIV – “I’m almost at the point where it’s like, f--- it, do whatever you want to do,” he said – and later puts the spotlight on his bust-up with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry is heard to shout at the errant bagman, who was celebrating in front of McIlroy as he prepared to putt. “Hey Joe, get out of the way, you p----,” Lowry said. The ugly scenario spilled out into the carpark, where Lowry is shown holding back his countryman.

McIlroy is playing in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He is due to tee it up in three more events before Augusta and his fans will be praying that he can compile a fresh and more resilient mindset.