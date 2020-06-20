Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage on June 20, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy hits right notes at RBC Heritage in search of first PGA Tour win in 2020 - GETTY IMAGES

Rory McIlroy shot a 66 in the third round of the RBC Heritage to continue his comeback in the PGA Tour’s second event since its restart. On 10 under, the world No 1 has given himself an outside chance of winning his first title of the year and after a poor first round, that is probably the most for which he could hope.

If McIlroy’s putter had obliged this would have been a 63 or even a 62. But the real damage came with that opening 72.

It would be no surprise for McIlroy to rack up another top-five finish and even to get into contention. Certainly, the last two days have raised confidence levels after his poor finish to last week’s tournament at Colonial.

“On Thursday there were a few tee shots where I was caught in two minds about what I wanted to do, where I’ve been a little more decisive and a little more committed off the tee and I’m 11 under for the last two days by doing that.

“So, its been much better. I need to try to keep doing that, same game plan. My irons have been feeling pretty good, my wedges have felt pretty good. So just keep hitting it in the fairways, and I’ll be able to give myself birdie chances.”

Justin Rose and Jon Rahm were other early starters to make inroads up the leaderboard, with the former also shooting a 66 to reach 10 under. Rahm posted a 66 as well but, on nine under, the world No 2 will have to enjoy a remarkable Sunday if he is to gain the win he requires to leapfrog McIlroy and become just the second Spaniard to top the rankings.

Whatever happens on the scorecards on Sunday, this South Carolina tournament is set to be remembered for Nick Watney becoming the first professional to test positive for Covid-19 at a golf event. Watney now has to spend up to two weeks in quarantine on Hilton Head Island, before he can return to his wife and two children in Texas.

Nick Watney signals after a tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage Golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Watney has tested positive for coronavirus and did not play in Friday's round - AP

On Friday, the former world top-10 player was advised less than an hour before his second round that he had contracted the virus. While he immediately withdrew, Luke List and Vaughn Taylor were allowed to play, despite having partnered Watney in the first round. Both Brooks Koepka and McIlroy spoke to Watney while he was waiting for the test results.

The Tour, as per its protocols, went into contact-tracing mode. List and Taylor as well as their caddies were tested, and so, too, was Sergio Garcia, who flew to South Carolina on his private jet alongside Watney. In all, the Tour tested 11 people and all came back negative. Another tested was Tony Navarro, Watney’s caddie.

As he was sharing rental accommodation with Watney, Navarro must also self-quarantine. So, too, must Watney and another caddie, Don Gadberry, who works for Brendon Todd.

Navarro explained how the scene unfolded and the detail in his comments to Golfweek might lead many to question why the Tour allowed Watney to go to the course to practise while he waited for the test results, particularly as he was displaying symptoms.

“We played very early on Thursday, so we were up since 4am. We finished by 11.30 and then hit balls for an hour and a half. Then we went to the house and he wanted to take a nap,” Navarro told Golfweek.

“He got up about 5pm and said he didn’t feel good. He wears a monitor on his wrist that tracks his heart rate and it was kind of sending him some signs that alarmed him a little bit. But we had dinner. Got some sleep.”

The next morning Watney felt worse and, realising it might be Covid-19, got in touch with and met a physician arranged by the Tour. “They tested him,” revealed Navarro. “He got a call from the Tour that said it was fine for him to go hit some balls because we were supposed to play at 12:21.

“So about 11.15am, we went to the course, hit a few putts, and as he started to warm up, he got the call… I wanted to drive him home to Texas, but the Tour wouldn’t let me. We couldn’t go anywhere we can’t get to on one tank of gas.”

The good news is that by Saturday morning Watney already believed he was on the mend. “He feels good and just hopes and prays he didn’t infect anybody,” said Navarro. Obviously, the Tour feels the same.