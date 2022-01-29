Rory McIlroy ‘excited’ ahead of final round as he sets up chance of third Dubai Desert Classic title

Matt Verri
·2 min read
Rory McIlroy is relishing the prospect of a third Dubai Desert Classic title as he played himself right into contention heading into the final round at Emirates Golf Club.

The Northern Irishman carded a 69 in the third round to get to 10 under at the event he won in 2009 and 2015, two shots behind South African Justin Harding who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71.

McIlroy and Harding will be joined in the final group by Tommy Fleetwood, who is at nine under, a shot clear of defending champion Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton and Bernd Wiesberger.

But, as ever, most of the attention will be on McIlroy as the four-time major winner looks to convert his improved ball-striking into another win at the scene of his very first DP World Tour triumph.

The 32-year-old said he had “hit the ball as good as I’ve done in a long time” after round two and that certainly looked to be true on the back nine as he struck three stunning second shots into par fives that set up an eagle and two birdies.

He made two further birdies on the front nine to go with three bogeys and was excited to have another chance to complete his Desert Classic hat-trick after narrowly losing out to Haotong Li in 2018.

“I’m excited,” he said. “Had a really good chance in 2018 and let it slip through my fingers there when Haotong won. Good to give myself another opportunity.

“It would be nice to get another win, especially here in Dubai. But it’s obviously nice to get a win anywhere early in the season. So I’ve just got to go out there tomorrow and try to play a good round of golf and hopefully it’s good enough.

“Some good things in there and a couple of bad things as well and I feel like it all evened out by the end and it was nice to birdie the last and shoot something in the 60s and play myself into the final group tomorrow.”

Harding looked set to fall away as he turned in 36 with eight pars and a bogey on the front nine, with Hatton and Lee Westwood surging to the top of the leaderboard.

But the English duo stumbled over the line in rounds of 73 and 71 respectively. Westwood carded a triple-bogey eight at the 18th hole.

Another South African in Erik van Rooyen is alongside Fleetwood at nine under, with England’s Richard Bland in the group at eight under, one ahead of Westwood and three-time major champion Padraig Harrington.

Additional reporting by PA Sport.

