Rory McIlroy confident he can ‘get the job done’ on last day of The Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
  • Viktor Hovland
    Viktor Hovland
    Norwegian golfer

Rory McIlroy has complete faith in his ability to end his major drought in the best way possible by winning the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

McIlroy and playing partner Viktor Hovland carded matching third rounds of 66 on the Old Course to finish 16 under par and open up a four-shot lead over the chasing pack led by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young.

“We fed off each other really well,” said McIlroy, who holed out from a bunker for an eagle on the 10th and also made five birdies. “We both put ourselves into a great position going into tomorrow.

“I know I am going to need one more day like the last three days to get the job done.”

McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, but injury prevented him from defending his title at St Andrews in 2015 and he has endured a long wait for more major success.

“It would mean everything because of what I’ve been through the last few years trying to get that fifth one,” the world number two added.

“But here we are talking about not getting ahead of myself…I need to go out and keep the same mindset I’ve had the last three days.

The Open 2022 – Day Three – St Andrews
Rory McIlroy plays from the road on the 17th (David Davies/PA)

“I know if I play my game I can shoot scores like this on this course and I need to do it one more day and then I’ll give you all the superlatives and everything else if that does happen.

“I’m a better player than I was 12 months ago. I have a lot of belief in myself. I’ve done it before, I know I can do it again. I’ve just got to go out and stay in my own little world, shoot a good score and hopefully that’s enough.”

Speaking about the bunker shot on the 10th, McIlroy added: “That was special. Sometimes to win these sort of championships you need a bit of luck here and there – that was part skill, part luck.

“It was a bonus, to make an eagle there was huge. Every part of my game has felt good and I just need to keep it going for one more day.”

While McIlroy is seeking a fifth major title, Hovland is chasing his first and the first for any male Norwegian player.

“I don’t think there’s any other place that would top it,” the 24-year-old said of winning at St Andrews.

“Growing up in Norway I always watched The Open Championship for way longer than I ever did, for example, the Masters. To win a major that’s closest to home, that would be really cool.

“It’s pretty crazy from where I grew up and so far away from playing the PGA Tour, European Tour, for that matter major championships.

“Just to be here is very special, but to have a chance to win one, yeah, I have to pinch myself, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to hold back tomorrow.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beyoncé Didn’t Approve of the Original ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ Poster for This Reason

    Although Beyoncé is best known for her impressive music career , the 40-year-old star has had quite a few forays into film, landing lead roles in...

  • Charles Barkley says '100%' he'll meet with LIV Golf about media role

    "You've got to always look at every opportunity that's available."

  • Trump is returning to Washington, DC, for the first time since leaving the White House, and he's expected to talk about a 2nd term as president

    Donald Trump is expected to also use his speech at a GOP summit in Washington to address testimonies from the next January 6 hearing, CNN reported.

  • Bryson DeChambeau retains compelling edge in rollercoaster ride at The Open

    The heavy-hitting American provided glorious entertainment throughout a thrilling five-under-par round of 67 at St Andrews

  • Calgary news anchor takes parting shot at Johnny Gaudreau during broadcast

    Flames fans are understandably not happy with Johnny Gaudreau's decision to bolt for Columbus in free agency.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.