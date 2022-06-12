Rory McIlroy celebrates Canadian Open victory with dig at LIV Golf chief Greg Norman

(Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his Canadian Open title.

On the same weekend the controversial LIV Golf series began, McIlroy celebrated his 21st PGA Tour win.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, McIlroy noted the Tour victory was “one more than someone else”. LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman won 2 during his career.

McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under.

Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.

McIlroy now looks ahead to next week’s US Open, heading to Brookline confident of challenging for a second victory and overdue fifth major title.

Additional reporting by Press Association.