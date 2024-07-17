Rory McIlroy: The caddie debate and the escalating realisation he may never win another major

Rory McIlroy practises at Royal Troon ahead of this week's Open - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

In the rush to declare – with many not having the bottle to declare it out loud – that Rory McIlroy choked at last month’s US Open, it was overlooked that the Northern Irishman had actually showed remarkable resilience to battle within touching distance of his fifth major.

That is the belief of Colin Montgomerie and that is why the Man about Troon, himself – raised just 200 yards from the first tee of this week’s links venue – is not so quick to write off McIlroy’s chances of averting of a blank decade before the shutters slam close on Sunday evening.

“I honestly thought it was amazing with everything going on that Rory could still come so close at Pinehurst,” Montgomerie told Telegraph Sport. “I mean it was all going on. Of course, we all remember those two short putts on the 16th and the 18th – although the latter was much more difficult than people gave credit – but we should also applaud how he put aside those distractions and not only contended, but almost won. To me that does not suggest somebody who is lacking nerve or whatever you want to call it.”

McIlroy reacts to his 18th hole travails at the US Open - Getty Images/ Jared C. Tilton

Montgomerie did not directly cite McIlroy’s home life – or, indeed, the continuing LIV saga of which the world No 2 has been so involved – but the reference was clear. A month before America’s national championship, McIlroy had filed for divorce from Erica, his wife of seven years and mother of their three-year-old daughter, Poppy.

And then, just two days before the start of the season’s third major, McIlroy announced that the couple were reconciled and the divorce was off. It was a lot to take in for the onlookers, so as Montgomerie alluded, McIlroy’s mind must have been a cascade of chaos.

“Rory has shown before that he can put things behind him and even use them as motivation,” Montgomerie said. “After giving up that four-shot lead with that 80 in the final round at Augusta in 2011, he came back at the next major [the US Open] and won by eight.

“Fair enough, time has gone on and there have been disappointments since and they do rack up. But he was right to take time away and let’s hope he concluded, that yes, he is closer than ever to ending the drought. I’d love to see it.”

Colin Montgomerie in action at the the Kaulig Companies Championship last week - Getty Images/Mike Mulholland

However, it is not a given and in a week when Tiger Woods has hit back against Montgomerie’s comments about the 15-time major winner retiring, the Scot again differs in opinion from the American. Woods is adamant that “Rory will do it at some point – it is just a matter of ‘when?’”. He is not the only expert who struggles to imagine a situation in which McIlroy is stuck on four majors – with the last being the US PGA at the end of 2014 – for the rest of his career. Montgomerie is in the camp that is perhaps based in realism.

“I don’t like it when someone says ‘it’s inevitable they will win a major’ about any player, no matter how good he or she happens to be,” Montgomerie said.

“If Rory proved anything at Pinehurst it is how hard it is to win a major. I am living proof myself, how difficult it is and in this day and age, it looks tougher than ever.

“Because let’s face it, there are only four of the damn things and [world No 1 Scottie] Scheffler will probably win one a year – and as he is favourite, nobody would be surprised in the slightest if he added the Claret Jug to the second Green Jacket he won a few months ago – and then you’ll have a [Xander] Schauffele, [Patrick] Cantlay type who will knock off another and then you have a [Bryson] DeChambeau or a big hitter that will fancy one of the courses.

“So that might just leave one. The point is that it’s not easy and it can come down to luck and all the ducks being lined up at the right time. It’s not inevitable, no.”

McIlroy, himself, agrees with this, saying in an interview earlier this week that “nobody is entitled to anything in golf – you have to earn it”. Deserving does not come into it. So all he can do is follow the path he feels will afford the best chance of success and, despite so many critics looking at the role of caddie Harry Diamond, McIlroy is certain he has the right ally alongside.

McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond has come under scrutiny in recent weeks - Owen Humphreys/PA

In the wake of the US Open, Montgomerie initially questioned the bagman, but now he has come around. “You know, it’s probably a good thing he has a friend on his shoulder,” he said. “They have come through this together.”

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s Irish Olympic team-mate, believes Diamond remains in employment because of more substantial reasons than kinship and is prepared to put his chin where his mouth is. “Having people criticising Harry really makes my blood boil,” the 2019 champion said. “Harry Diamond is the best person in the world to caddie for Rory McIlroy. I see it week in and week out. He works harder than any of the caddies out here.

“He’s always out there before him, walking the courses. And even though he’s not in the middle of the tee-box like all these caddies who want to be on TV talking loud and telling their player what to do, Harry still makes his voice heard to Rory. I’ll fight that with anyone who wants to argue.”

Diamond is not the problem and as he weighs up the last 10 majors, in which has recorded three runners-up, five other top 10s and only finished outside the top 12 on two occasions, McIlroy, 35, can wonder if there is a problem bar the repeated void in the column marked “W”.

Certainly, there is plenty to spin positively and after soliciting flat-stick advice from Luke Donald, his Ryder Cup captain, to make him more “assertive” on the links greens, he is confident of, at the very least, being a factor. “I think if I putt well, I will put myself in contention on Sunday,” he said on Wednesday.