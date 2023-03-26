Rory McIlroy suffers Match Play agony despite win over Scottie Scheffler in pre-Masters battle

Rory McIlroy bests Scottie Scheffler in pre-Masters battle after defeat to Cameron Young - AP/Eric Gay

Just when it looked as if Rory McIlroy was strolling into the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play, he was upended in dramatic fashion. Two up with three to play over Cameron Young in the morning semi-final, McIlroy agonisingly lost on the first extra hole.

If you are ever in McIlroy’s earshot, best steer clear of that golfing cliche about all that 19th-hole fun to be had. The Northern Irishman attempted to put a brave face on it, but the mixture of shock and remorse was evident in a pained expression.

“I’m obviously feeling pretty bad, what with the position I was in and everything, but credit to Cam, he played great down the stretch there,” McIlroy said. “But it is so disappointing…”

Perhaps, for once, it was positive that McIlroy was forced to go straight back out to contest one of those damned third-and-fourth place play-offs. It was a chance to swing off the agony, or least some of it. Certainly, the identity of his opponent focused the mind as he defeated defending champion and the game’s top-ranked player Scottie Scheffler 2&1.

The American had also been long odds-on to go through when standing two-up with six to play, but he was pegged back by his countryman and best friend, Sam Burns, before eventually succumbing on the 21st hole.

Burns went on to crush Young in the final 6&5 and scoop the £3m winners prize, although because of their celebrity, the crowd were just as interested in the duo fighting out up ahead.

World No 1 versus world No 3 in the consolation match felt decidedly odd - akin to Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk on the undercard. And there was a definite sense at Austin Country Club that on its last ever staging - in this guise, anyway - the WGC Match Play had been denied the dream final it deserved after 24 years of thrills and spills.

Nobody, however, should afford anything but respect to Burns and Young, the world No 15 and 17 aged just 25 and 26 respectively, who are bound only to make the US Ryder Cup team stronger on what must be considered near certain debuts in September when their country aims to win on away soil for the first time in 30 years.

Story continues

And for Europe that makes a Rome proposition that was already imposing, scary in the extreme.

McIlroy carried the blue-and-gold banner so far. He was not only the only European to advance to the last four, but to the last 16 as well. For so long, he looked like the winner and considering where he was at The Players two weeks before, he must take the positives into the Masters, the season’s first major that starts a week on Thursday.

His putting was abysmal and his driving not much better at Sawgrass but here in the Lone Star State both facets have been transformed. Texas is the country for bold men and McIlroy’s courageous decision to ditch his putter and stick a new shaft in his driver in his final event before Augusta - where he will attempt for a ninth time to complete the career grand slam - paid off in huge measure.

As one of the most predominant drivers in the history of the game, McIlroy was confident he would recover his majesty off the tee, although after failing to find a club with which he was as comfortable as last year’s model - which he ditched after fearing that the wear and tear had caused to become illegal because an overly springy face - he was concerned he would locate a new favourite before the Masters. The softer, shorter Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6x shaft has solved that particular puzzle.

Rory McIlroy bests Scottie Scheffler in pre-Masters battle after defeat to Cameron Young - AP/Eric Gay

The Scotty Cameron putter has been just as big a revelation, maybe even more so. This was only the second time in four years that he has shelved his TaylorMade Spider mallet, going to a replica of the Anser-style blade he used to win the first two of his four majors, more than a decade ago. Brad Faxon, his putting coach, explained why.

“I think this thing is really helping him to be more creative,” he said. “The mallett gives you stability, but Rory likes that this putter he is using allows him a bit more freedom.”

Faxon also pointed to the Titleist Vokey wedges that McIlroy put in his bag before winning in Dubai two months ago. "You know, Rory's approach game has gotten so much better with these shorter wedge shots," Faxon said, referring to an aspect of his game that has long been considered a weakness.

McIlroy’s critics will say that both his driver and putter ultimately let him down under the extreme pressure against Young - he pushed his tee-shot on the 18th and missed an eight-footer on the 19th - but it should be noted that he parred those last four holes and did not give the New Yorker anything.

McIlroy hit 18 drives of more than 350 yards and in his 122 holes racked up 44 birdies and two eagles. He picked up £1.2million and leapfrogged Jon Rahm into second in the rankings. Optimism should abound with Augusta awaiting.