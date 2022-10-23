Rory McIlroy back at world No 1 thanks to CJ Cup victory

James Corrigan
·4 min read
Rory McIlroy - GETTY IMAGES
Rory McIlroy, world No 1. Certainly not hard to believe, but still such an impressive feat from the Northern Irishman to reclaim that mantle for the first time in more than two years and after dropping out of the top 15 a little more than 12 months ago.

The one-shot victory at the CJ Cup on Sunday night was the Northern Irishman’s third win of 2022 and saw him leapfrog American Scottie Scheffler at the summit of the global rankings.

Holding the overnight advantage in South Carolina, McIlroy emphatically reminded everyone that he has the resilience to go with the outrageous talent to fend off world No 5 Jon Rahm, as well as Kurt Kitayama, KH Lee and fast-finishing Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

The fact that McIlroy has completed this rise for his ninth stint on the summit without the aid of a major title during this period only emphasises his staggering consistency. Not to say that there has been an absence of silverware - this was the second time he has retained a trophy in 2022 -  in a resurgence that has also featured him becoming the poster boy for the opposition in the traditional Tours’ fight against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series.

McIlroy was clearly emotional as he clutched his trophy, his cheque for £1.65million and, of course, the title of the game’s best. “This means a lot,” McIlroy said, after his 67 for a 17-under total and a one-shot win over Kitayama. “ I've worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have. When I go out there and play with that joy, it's showed over these last 12 months. I’m feeling very good about that.”

The sort of smile one conjures up when a tournament win takes them back to world No 1, as was the case with McIlroy - GETTY IMAGES
McIlroy has every right to feel proud of unseating Masters champion Scheffler, as this tournament, boasting 15 of the world’s top 20, was no ordinary late-season money-grab. He started the final round quickly, birdieing three of the first six at Congaree Golf Club, but a three-putt on the eighth gave the closing pack hope. And the 33-year-old was caught by both Rahm and Kitiyama as the closing stretch approached.

Yet McIlroy, defying all those critics who have insisted he does not have the wherewithal in the fight, conjured a birdie on the par five 12th with a fine up and down, holed a 15-footer for a two on the par-three 14th and displayed his magic touch from a waste bunker on the 15th when splashing out from 25 yards to a few feet.

The 22-footer for a third birdie in succession on the 16th took him three clear and although there was a sloppy bogey on the 17th, which concentrated the mind for the finale, ultimately he had three putts for it on the last. “I built that cushion with that run of birdies from the 12th - but I needed that cushion over the last two holes,” he said. “This is just a continuation of how I feel like I've been playing over the last few months.”

McIlroy was No 1 before the pandemic curtain came down in March 2020. Resuming three months later, McIlroy, who had posted four top fives in his four tournaments up to the suspension, failed to record another top five until his final event of that year - the Masters, that November. The baffling mediocrity continued into the next year.

Despite winning in Charlotte in May 2021, by August of last year he was down to 16th in the rankings. Then McIlroy won the CJ Cup - at a different venue - and the comeback was triggered. This was McIlroy’s 11th top five in 21 starts, his 14th top 10, and in his past five tournaments alone, he has racked up two triumphs, a second and two fourth places.

Granted, his majorless run has expanded to eight years, but his record in the Big Four in 2022 reads 2-5-8-3. The last of those was at the Open in July and he was clearly devastated by that close call at St Andrews. However, his reaction to that golfing heartbreak has been nothing short of rousing and surely highlights why he must be considered closer than ever to ending this frustrating major drought.

McIlroy's near miss at St Andrew's this summer left him devastated - REUTERS
Fleetwood also left the Palmetto State in good cheer after his best-of-the-day 65 took him to 14-under and into a tie for fourth with Rahm (69). “It was just nice to have a good round going on a Sunday,” Fleetwood said, as he celebrated his best finish on US soil since March, 2020. “ swing's better,  I'm not losing my ball and I’ve started driving it better.”

