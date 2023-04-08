Rory Lamont: ‘My rugby injuries made me suicidal – psychedelic drugs saved me’

For rugby star Rory Lamont, psychedelics were 'life-changing' - Chris Watt

Lying on a mat around a fire in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle, I was too terrified to speak. I had just taken Iboga, a psychedelic plant medicine native to Central Africa, in a last desperate attempt to avoid taking my own life.

It was 2015, two years after I had retired from international rugby, where I was a celebrated full-back, playing for Glasgow Warriors, Sale Sharks and Toulon, and had represented Scotland in two World Cups.

This wasn’t the first time I’d tried psychedelics. I’d tried psilocybin (magic mushrooms) seven years earlier, after a bad concussion, because I’d heard they benefited brain injuries. The harsh reality of rugby culture first struck me then, how players are encouraged to keep going through pain and injuries, well past breaking point.

That night, under the influence of iboga, I felt a sense of clarity that was almost disturbing. A new energy coursed through my body, and I could see all the trauma I’d put it through: the surgeries, the pharmaceutical drugs, the partying.

On my return home, I started researching psychedelics. Until the 1960s, psychedelic therapies were surprisingly commonplace in Western medicine are the areas of psychology and psychiatry.

Under the influence of iboga, Lamont felt 'a sense of clarity that was almost disturbing' - Chris Watt

They fell out of favour, though this is changing now – ketamine therapy is available in the UK for depression and addiction, Australia has just legalised MDMA and psilocybin for therapeutic use, and we finally have scientific evidence to back up efficacy for several mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, which the Duke of Sussex has spoken about.

Winning at all costs

Just a few years before trying iboga, I’d been lauded as Scotland’s best fullback in the 2007 Rugby World Cup. During the week I was training hard, while after matches, I was binge-drinking and partying in nightclubs with my team-mates, pumped full of Red Bull and Pro Plus until the sun came up.

During my decade-long career as a professional rugby player, I earned a reputation for winning at all costs. I’d been knocked unconscious on the pitch 10 times, with many more concussions and broken bones on top of that. In 2008, I fractured my eye socket, cheekbone and jawbone and had a seizure. But I kept playing.

Pharmaceutical drugs were handed out freely to the players, so with the help of the anti-inflammatories diclofenac and meloxicam, painkillers co-codamol and tramadol, and muscle-relaxing benzodiazepines, I got on with it.

Lamont playing for Scotland in the 2007 Rugby World Cup - AP/Mark Baker

Popping these highly addictive pills was a way to keep playing, to hang on to your livelihood. These drugs take away your physical pain and boost your mood, and soon started being used beyond their recommended medical capacity.

Finally, in 2012, at the age of 29, I shattered my leg and ankle joint in a career-ending injury. After a year of rest and three surgeries, my ankle failed to heal. My contract was torn up and my healthcare plan revoked six months later.

‘I couldn’t imagine a future without rugby’

I had dedicated my life to this sport and being let go because of a work-related injury was incredibly tough. I felt betrayed and couldn’t imagine a future without rugby.

I was plagued by an infection, and after taking multiple antibiotics, my digestive system started failing and I lost 4st in four months. The doctors couldn’t explain why, or help me. I couldn’t walk or eat.

I felt even more isolated because, shortly after retiring, I’d voiced my concerns over the mistreatment of rugby players in the media – the sheer pressure we’re under to get back on the pitch while taking these strong medications. As a result, the rules around the treatment of concussion changed, but not everyone was happy about my revelations.

Lamont: 'I had dedicated my life to this sport and being let go was incredibly tough' - Getty

At one point, I felt suicidal. Only the thought of my mother’s grief stopped me from taking my own life, but I was constantly wishing for an accident to happen.

Healing organically

One day I found myself alone at home, on my hands and knees, sobbing and begging to be saved. It was only a few weeks later, after hearing a podcast about iboga, that it seemed the lifeline I needed. I booked myself into that retreat in Costa Rica.

It was an epiphany. Deep into the experience, my terror dissipated and I was engulfed by feelings of love and joy. I decided there to try and heal organically: with diet and natural therapies, meditation, breathwork and heat therapy with cold water immersion and saunas.

Returning home to Perth, I still couldn’t walk or eat well, and I was in a lot of pain. But for the first time in years, I had hope. Few people around me understood, however, as psychedelic experiences by definition are ineffable.

Lamont turned to diet and natural therapies, meditation, breathwork and heat therapy to 'heal organically' - Chris Watt

These drugs aren’t for everyone. It’s important only to go to places that are reputable and safe, because with incorrect use or lack of support afterwards, these plants and experiences can cause more harm than good. But for me, psychedelics were life-changing.

Ten years ago, I was willing to go to extremes to achieve the illusion of success. To injure, poison and even kill myself, all because at the core of my being I didn’t feel worthy of love. Now, I feel grateful for the difficult experiences because life is a teaching. It’s in our crisis moments where we can grow and heal and find resilience and eventually, inner peace.

Re-evaluating

After Costa Rica, I re-evaluated my life. While my wife had been supportive, she couldn’t fully understand the change in me, and we sadly separated soon after. Now I am happily with Shannon, 30, who I met in 2017. We’ve since travelled and experienced more psychedelics together.

There’s a famous quote, attributed to philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti: “It’s no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.”

This, in a nutshell, is what inspired Shannon and I to set up our own beautiful retreat in Scotland, CAIM. It’s a place where others can come and be guided through drug-free trauma release and acceptance, and find new ways to navigate through pain.

I’m in touch with some of my old team-mates, although it’s a different dynamic now as I’m different, they’re interested and accepting of my work with these indigenous plant medicines. I think that’s quite telling of where we’re headed as a society with our understanding of how psychedelics can help people.

Suicide is the biggest killer of people under the age of 35 in the UK, and in men under the age of 50. My rugby days may be behind me but now, through my role as ambassador for Heroic Hearts (an organisation set up to help veterans, police and emergency services workers struggling with mental trauma), and my new retreat, I’m dedicating myself to sharing the tools I’ve been given in the hope that I might save someone else’s life, just like psychedelic medicine saved mine.

As told to Ruby Deevoy

For more information about Rory’s retreat, go to https://www.welcometocaim.com