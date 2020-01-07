Rory Burns injury: England confirm opening batsman out for four months and will miss Sri Lanka tour

England opener Rory Burns is out for four months after rupturing ligaments in his left ankle. He will miss the tour to Sri Lanka scheduled for March.

The left-handed opener sustained the injury on the day before the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town, during a pre-training football match, going over on the ankle after taking a shot under pressure from England captain Joe Root. He immediately went down with pain and flew back home on the first evening of the match.

He had surgery back in London on Monday evening and the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the four-month recovery period. The aim is to get him back fit for the start the 2020 County Championship for Surrey which commences in April.

In 15 Tests, Burns has made an opening spot his own, scoring two hundreds among 979 runs at an average of 33.75. He top-scored in the previous match at Centurion with 84, too.

His injury meant Zak Crawley came in as a replacement, scoring four an 25. Longer term, it has meant an end to morning football sessions. The team are particular enthusiastic about it, regarding it as an ideal way to warm-up and get their competitive juices going.

Rory Burns confirmed his surgery was a success (roryjosephburns)

While it is strictly non-contact, Burns has become the second player to injure themselves during it after Jonny Bairstow tripped over a boundary rope during a game in Sri Lanka in October 2018.

At present, England have not called up a replacement batsmen, partly due to the fact they have a touring party of 18 out in South Africa. They may well change that stance ahead of the third Test which begins in Port Elizabeth on January 16.