Rory Burns’ battling century gives England hope but New Zealand on top

Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

There are still 98 overs to come in this first Test between England and New Zealand and though a draw remains the most likely result, a sparkling fourth day that saw Rory Burns and Tim Southee claim places on the Lord’s honours boards suggests further twists still remain possible.

Certainly none of the 6,500 spectators who came through the turnstiles could claim to have been short-changed despite nine unbowled overs disappearing into the ether, after Burns rescued England from a morning collapse with his third Test century as Tim Southee underlined his class with sublime figures of six for 43.

As the players strolled off at stumps to hearty applause New Zealand sat 62 for two from 30 overs, their first innings lead of 103 extended to 165. Ollie Robinson cracked the Devon Conway code, bowling the debutant double-centurion for 23, and also trapped Kane Williamson lbw on one, but the tourists still faced the more relaxing evening.

For England there was much to chew on after the 275 all out they mustered in glorious sunshine, with three ducks among the top seven as Southee topped the six for 50 he claimed during a 10-wicket Test here in 2013. They owed plenty to Burns, who over the course of nine hours – either side of Friday’s washout – scored 132 from 297 balls.

Much like his maiden Test century against Australia in 2019, this was another gutsy performance from Burns. Two lives were handed – BJ Watling missing a stumping on 77 and the slips bungling two bites at the cherry on 88 – while he was twice struck on the helmet. Yet his focus remained gimlet-eyed throughout until a tired waft finally handed Southee his sixth dismissal and his 10th-wicket stand of 52 with Jimmy Anderson was terminated.

The reduced Lord’s crowd had been in raptures up to this point – never more so than when Burns recreated Ben Stokes’ slog-swept six into the Mound Stand during the 2019 World Cup final – after starting the day with a sense of creeping dread. Joe Root had fenced Kyle Jamieson’s opening delivery to first slip and with Southee striking three times in nine balls, England’s overnight 111 for two was 140 for six by mid-morning.

An average age of 25 years and 346 days makes this the youngest top seven England have fielded in 528 home Tests and the seasoned Southee preyed on their inexperience. Ollie Pope was trapped lbw for a streaky 22, Dan Lawrence flashed his second ball to slip and debutant James Bracey made it a third duck of the innings when bowled by an inswinger.

While all three are likely jostling for one spot when Stokes and Jos Buttler eventually return, Robinson’s concern over his place is more immediate. But as was the case on day two, the 27-year-old blocked out the ongoing storm about those awful teenage tweets, this time delivering 42 precious runs to eliminate the follow-on.

Burns was the more circumspect of the pair, adding just 13 runs to his overnight 59 as England limped to 164 for six at lunch. And when the second new ball saw Southee remove Robinson, followed by the swift departures of Mark Wood and Stuart Broad, he was still nine runs short of three figures with only Anderson for company.

But Anderson held firm for his senior partner, Burns moving to three-figures for the first time in 19 months with a thick edge down to third man that prompted his curious bowing celebration and grateful applause from his slightly sheepish colleagues. When Burns eventually fell, having enjoyed a licence to swing in the latter stages that added 52 runs for the final wicket, the friendly rivalry enjoyed by the two sides was summed up by Neil Wagner running after him for a meaty handshake.

Jimmy Anderson stayed with Burns as he completed his hundred. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

His New Zealand teammates were meanwhile busy paying homage to Southee, whose attacking lengths and judicious use of the short ball demonstrated why the understated 32-year-old has now taken 100 wickets at 21 in 20 Tests since the start of 2018.

Tea had been pushed back nearly half an hour to accommodate the final throes of England’s innings and when Root’s side emerged after the break their desperation for quick wickets was palpable, with two reviews burned in quick succession.

Root had naturally turned to Anderson and Broad for inspiration with the new ball but while both men had their moments during their opening bursts, it was not until the introduction of Robinson that the breakthrough finally came.

We have learned plenty about Robinson during his debut, not all of it good. But there appears little doubt he has the hallmarks of an accomplished Test bowler, as shown when he became the first person to remove Conway when an inside edge cannoned into the stumps.

Robinson’s second – and sixth of the match – was more of a surprise, Root chancing his final review after Williamson was struck in front playing around one that nipped back. It proved the right call, however, with no bat involved and three reds following from Hawk-Eye.

Tom Latham will resume in the morning unbeaten on 23, with the nightwatchman Wagner for company on two.

England, though likely out of the reckoning as regards a victory, will pitch up at here looking for more from their batsmen when their time comes again. They could do worse than look at the example of Burns.