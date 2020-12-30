Rory Bremner prank may have averted Tory party revolt

The TV impressionist Rory Bremner may have inadvertently saved John Major’s bacon and averted a Conservative party revolt after he prank-called a rebel MP pretending to be the prime minister, records released by the National Archives show.

Sir Richard Body, the MP for Holland with Boston, and one of the Eurosceptic Maastricht rebels Major nicknamed the “bastards”, was utterly convinced the then prime minister had rung him asking for his support in October 1993.

The call was from Bremner, who had a Channel 4 show, and was conducting an “experiment” to test if his impersonation was good enough.

Even after the then cabinet secretary, Sir Robin Butler, protested there was no question of the prime minister making any calls as he was boarding a plane in Kuala Lumpur at the time, Body insisted: “I know his voice.”

Bremner had made calls to Body, John Carlisle, the MP for Luton North, and Ann Winterton, the MP for Congleton.

Carlisle swiftly accepted it was a prank after receiving a call in which Major was supposed to have asked him: “Will you give me until the end of the year? You don’t want Ken [Clarke] do you – because that’s what you’d get?”. The fake Major also inquired: “Are you going to stand against me?”

But Body, of the old right of the party, told Butler “it was a very good thing” Major had made the call, according to the Cabinet Office record of their telephone conversation. Body said after the call, his wing of the party had “agreed that they should back the prime minister up and help carry the government through”, the note read.

Body added they had spoken to the unofficial whips of their group, and had “taken the heat off the prime minister”. He said if Major had made the call “he had done himself a good turn”.

Butler insisted, again, the call was not from Major, who was “understandably astonished” on hearing of it. But Body replied: “Well you say that. But I can’t find any reason to criticise him for doing so”. Body had rung round, and they had “all agreed to lay off”, the note added.

Rory Bremner last year. Photograph: David Hartley/Rex/Shutterstock

Body continued: “If he denies it, he goes down in my estimation.” He did not believe he had been deceived. Major had been in “a bad state. Frantic. I even felt a bit protective towards him,” the note records him saying.

Butler should tell Major that call “saved his bacon”, Body continued. “We sent word around to back him up at least until after conference. He was obviously in a bad state. Now he is obviously regretting it. But I know his voice.”

Butler subsequently spoke to Channel 4 chief executive Michael Grade, who promised the Body call would not be broadcast. Eventually Body accepted it was a hoax, and rang and wrote to the Cabinet Office to apologise for not believing Butler.

Although Bremner has spoken since of the call, the newly released documents reveal how it appears to have swung vital support behind Major at a critical time in his premiership as he fought the “bastards” over Maastricht.

Commenting on the newly released documents, Bremner said: “I give up. You think you’re being satirical but the reality is even more farcical. I had no idea we’d thwarted a rebellion and saved John Major’s bacon. Honestly, who’d have thought that without a spoof phone call, a group of Eurosceptic backbenchers might have forced the PM to resign and taken us out of the EU. What are the chances of that?”





