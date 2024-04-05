Rory Beggan: Goalkeeper named on Monaghan bench for Ulster opener against Cavan

Beggan has been trying to secure an NFL contract in recent months [Inpho]

Rory Beggan is named on the Monaghan bench for Sunday's Ulster Championship preliminary round match against Cavan after returning from America.

Beggan was stateside as he attempted to secure an NFL deal as a kicker.

Last week, Farney boss Vinny Corey had said Beggan's availability was "very much up in the air" as he chased his American football dream.

But having trained with Monaghan after travelling home, the Scotstown club-man could feature in Sunday's game.

Clontibret's Darren McDonnell, who played all seven of Monaghan's Division One matches this year, is named to start.

Beggan has been an ever-present figure in the Monaghan goal since making his inter-county debut in 2011.

A two-time Ulster Championship winner in 2013 and 2015 and an All-Star winner in 2018, he has established himself as one of the best free-takers in Gaelic football, notching crucial points for Monaghan and Scotstown over the years.

He has also been at the forefront of the goalkeeping evolution in Gaelic football, often showing a willingness to leave his goal, drive up the field and participate in attacks.

Before stepping away from county duty to focus on his American football training, Beggan had started every one of Monaghan's championship matches stretching back to 2013.

While Down's Charlie Smyth signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, Beggan is yet to put pen to paper on a deal with an NFL team.

Conor McManus is also named to start having returned to the Monaghan side during the latter stages of their Division One campaign, while Conor McCarthy is included at wing-back.

Monaghan: Darren McDonnell; Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy (capt), Ryan O'Toole; Karl O'Connell, Killian Lavelle, Conor McCarthy; Gary Mohan, Darren Hughes; Ciaran McNulty, Michael Hamill, Jason Irwin; David Garland, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Subs: Rory Beggan, Thomas McPhillips, Stephen Mooney, Sean Jones, Joel Wilson, Micheal Bannigan, Kevin Loughran, Barry McBennett, Micheal McCarville, Colm Lennon.

Cavan: Gary O'Rourke; Cian Reilly, Killian Brady, Brian O'Connell; Padraig Faulkner (joint-capt), Niall Carolan, Conor Brady; James Smith, Oisin Kiernan; Ciaran Brady (joint-capt), Gerard Smith, Oisin Kiernan, Cian Madden, Paddy Lynch, Oisin Brady.

Subs: Fergal O'Rourke, Mark Magee, Luke Fortune, Conor Rehill, Paddy Meade, Tristan Noack Hoffmann, Ryan Donohoe, James Galligan, Tiarnan Madden, Cormac O'Reilly, Caoimhin O'Reilly.