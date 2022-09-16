Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.62 per share payable on October 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on October 6, 2022.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

941-556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com



