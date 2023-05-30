Rope Trick Frees Bear That Got Trapped In Car

All that was needed to free a bear who’d become trapped inside a car near Lake Tahoe over the weekend was a long length of rope.

Oh, and absolute nerves of steel.

As the animal was totally destroying the interior of the vehicle parked in Incline Village, Nevada, on Sunday, Washoe County sheriff’s deputies calmly tied one end of the rope to its door handle.

They then walked away and pulled the rope to open the door. The bear fled, leaving deputies to survey the damage to the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

You never know what a call may bring…🐻🐾



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, that's where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/YJnbvJtKaI — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) May 28, 2023

“Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the incident.

It urged people not to leave food, food wrappers, coolers and scented items inside their vehicles — or else risk becoming a victim of a bear raid.

As the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency noted in June 2022 after a black bear died trapped in a hot car, “Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle.”

