Root and Brook build England lead over West Indies

Second Rothesay Test (day three of five), Trent Bridge

England 416 (Pope 121; A Joseph 3-98) & 248-3 (Duckett 76, Brook 71*)

West Indies 457 (Hodge 120, Athanaze 82, Da Silva 82*; Woakes 4-84)

England lead by 207 runs

England recovered from a chaotic morning to build a healthy lead over West Indies on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

The hosts ended the day on 248-3, taken to an advantage of 207 runs by a classy unbroken partnership of 108 between Joe Root and Harry Brook.

England ended the day on top, yet were anything but when Joshua da Silva and Shamar Joseph were adding 71 for the last West Indies wicket.

Efficient with the second new ball, England reduced the tourists to 386-9, still 30 behind, only for Ben Stokes’ side to employ some baffling tactics and surrender the initiative.

England spread the field for Da Silva in the hope of exposing Joseph and instead released the pressure.

Da Silva clobbered three sixes and Joseph two of his own, one that showered spectators with broken roof tiles.

When Joseph was finally out for 33, Da Silva was stranded on 82 not out and West Indies had reached 457, their largest total in this country since 1995.

England’s deficit of 41 was wiped out by 76 from Ben Duckett and 51 by Ollie Pope, only for the match to swing again when both were dismissed in the space of eight Alzarri Joseph deliveries.

But Brook moved to 71 not out and Root an unbeaten 37 to leave England favourites to win the Test and the series.

Terrific Test continues to deliver

This was another engrossing day in a fabulous Test, one that could yet produce a grandstand finish.

That England are not already out of sight is down to their own failings. They should have got more runs in the first innings, dropped Kavem Hodge in his 120, then took leave of their tactical senses during the partnership between Da Silva and Shamar Joseph.

West Indies deserve enormous credit for their response to being hammered in the first Test and their fighting spirit was again on display as they scrapped a first-innings lead and pegged back England when Duckett and Pope were in full flow.

The tension was palpable as Root and Brook rebuilt in challenging conditions late in the day, the umpires at one stage in discussion over the light.

The pitch, a contributing factor in the quality of the contest, remains good for batting and seems unlikely to provide any concerns for West Indies in their eventual run chase.

England are on course for a match-winning position and West Indies will have too much to do if they cannot take early wickets on Sunday. Still, there remains enough doubt over the eventual outcome.

England battle to healthy lead

Behind on the scoreboard and in terms of momentum after the shambolic end to the West Indies innings, England suffered a further setback when the fingertips of Jayden Seales accounted for Zak Crawley, who followed a duck on Thursday with being run-out backing up.

Duckett and Pope counter-punched to ensure England were level after 41 balls. Pope played perfect cover drives, Duckett punished any miniscule amount of width and swept off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for three successive fours. The second-wicket partnership added 119.

Crucially, the ball was changed on 25 overs and Alzarri Joseph got the replacement to move in the air. The next delivery, Pope gave a thick edge to gully and, in Joseph’s following over, Duckett was trapped by an in-swinging yorker.

The sky was dark, the floodlights on and England’s lead 99 when Brook joined his Yorkshire team-mate Root.

Brook started assertively, clubbing Jason Holder down the ground for four, then gradually tailored his tempo to the situation. Root was measured, as two men who played awful shots in the first innings dug in for their team.

The ball went past the bat regularly, England hung in. Brook’s handsome drive off Alzarri Joseph took him to 50 and, by the end, the hint of blue sky was symbolic of England’s progress.

Windies cash in as England lose the plot

West Indies reached 351-5 on a long second day in the dirt for England, who returned refreshed on Saturday morning and were excellent for much of the first session.

As four wickets fell for 31 runs, Chris Woakes claimed 3-25 including two in two balls in a 10-over spell, while Gus Atkinson had Sinclair well held by gully Brook, increasingly showing himself to be England’s best fielder.

But when last man Shamar Joseph joined Da Silva, at that point on 44, England inexplicably lost the plot. The field was spread for Da Silva in the hope of keeping the established batter quiet and exposing Joseph to more of the strike. It is a defensive tactic at odds with England’s positive philosophy, has failed previous England captains and did not work again here.

Da Silva played an extraordinary loft over the off side for six off Mark Wood, fit to bowl after suffering cramp on Friday, and top-edged the same bowler for another maximum.

Joseph grew in confidence and pulled Atkinson for successive sixes, including one that shattered the roof tiles in the Larwood and Voce Stand. West Indies moved ahead, Root was asked to bowl some off-spin dross into the pads of Da Silva, who swept three fours and hit a six over long-on.

Stokes did not bowl, England were bereft and Da Silva eyed a hundred. Joseph, though, got carried away and miscued Wood to mid-on, ending West Indies’ fun.