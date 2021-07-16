‘You can root for the bad guys’: why are we so obsessed with heists?

The best true crime media splits the difference between reportage and entertainment, presenting the details of a case in such a way that the mounting suspense produces the same rush as an afternoon at the movies. In their new Netflix miniseries Heist, the directors Derek Doneen and Martin Desmond Roe set out to go one step further, and rendered a few law-breaking anecdotes so outlandish that they sound like multiplex thrillers in that exact style.

Doneen began to consider a bolder approach to nonfiction storytelling, “a way that leans into all the tropes you get from a great heist”, he tells the Guardian from his office in Los Angeles. “You make it fun and exciting, but also emphasize that these stories have a lot of heart, the how and the why, all the things that happened in this person’s life to lead them to a decision that will change their life for ever.” The pair treat the three wild-but-factual accounts realized across the series’ six episodes as equal parts comedy and tragedy, yarns of hubris and desperation leavened with colorful oddballs and disastrous incompetence straight out of a coarser Coen brothers caper. Between the liberal use of dramatization sequences, the soundbite-friendly interview subjects, and the eased ethics, these tall tales aim to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time with a sturdy foundation in sincere emotion. “I was excited about finding a way in, telling true crime stories in a way that’s a little bit more fun, a little lighter,” Doneen says. “You can root for the bad guys.”

A self-professed fan of the genre, he’s long been fascinated by the archetype of the gentleman thief, an atypical sort of crook distinct for lacking the rough-hewn nastiness one associates with the profession. This was on his mind when an offhanded conversation struck a spark, as he recalls: “I was talking to my wife, and she said, ‘You know, there’s not a lot of great heist content in the documentary space right now,’ and I thought she was right.” He and longtime collaborator and friend Roe launched a search for 20th-century footnotes fitting their specifications, including an element of amateurism to keep things accessible, and zero fatalities to keep things upbeat.

They found a trio of unlikely personalities, eccentrics from pockets of American culture not often explored, each one boosting massive sums of money with unconventional schemes guaranteed to pop onscreen. There’s the nursing assistant Heather Tallchief, a recovering addict who came under the sway of a shamanic swindler schooled in “sex magick” and then aided him in ripping off an armored truck. The Cuban-American immigrant Karls Monzon married into a rowdy family with a spotty record, so when he and his wife couldn’t conceive, his in-laws learned the tricks of the trade from TV procedurals and filled out his team for a hangar-raid job. And there’s Kentuckian good ol’ boy Toby Curtsinger, the brains of the operation in the “Pappygate” incident that saw thousands of dollars’ worth of rare bourbon bottles lifted from a distillery floor. They all shared motivations more meaningful than simple greed, whether that’s an exploited vulnerability, distorted family values, or a need for purpose in life.

“We don’t just parachute in for a week or two, shoot some interviews, and leave,” Doneen says. “It’s about making a profound connection with somebody, and that means spending real time with them. You open yourself up, and allow yourself to be vulnerable to them as well, so they can trust you and see that you’re not just trying to do some fast, quick, cheap entertainment. They see you’re really interested in them as a person and telling that more nuanced human story, with respect and reverence. That’s true of all our work here.”

Though Doneen and Roe came to the project with crowd-pleasing instincts in mind, they knew none of it would hold together unless they rooted these depictions in a sound psychological framework. Why someone would risk everything they hold dear for money – and why the folks at home just can’t stop watching it happen – represented the most compelling key question in their bids for substance. “What drew me to this was how complicated these stories are,” Roe says. “Because in some ways, there’s a wish fulfilment aspect to it. If I tell you there’s a room with $100m in it and no guards – if you grow up in a culture where everyone’s stealing thousand-dollar whiskey bottles and it’s been normalized – are you really going to be a better person? We might examine that act, and we won’t necessarily go with our better angel. That’s the core of what’s happening in these stories, that we invite you the audience to imagine what you’d do … We don’t say it’s a good thing at all, but we recognize why it’s a thing so many people choose to do.”

“Sympathetic, understanding and nonjudgemental” was the name of the game during production, as they watched people reckon with choices that had defined the course of their fate for decades to come. “The [jail sentences] deferred their lives, and every one of them has very perceptive feelings about what they did,” Roe says. “In some ways, they’re proud, because they did something extraordinary. But it’s obviously also extraordinarily bad, having left their lives ruined. Each of them had different emotional barriers to sharing their stories. Some of the stories are very recent, and they’re still processing what happened, litigating their own guilt and shame.”

Though the series refrains from wading through the same moral turpitude as a Making a Murderer, its directors still had to contend with a host of unreliable narrators working through their own baggage, from their own perspectives. The directors structured the whiskey windfall, for one, as a “two-hander” in which the robber and the cop get to say their piece and then leave us to sort through the contradictions. For Roe, a measure of skepticism was mandatory. “We live in a world where no one’s story should be taken at face value, and that includes the police, if there’s any lesson of the last few years,” he says. “Nobody has a higher lock on the truth. We won’t deny that we show some sympathy toward the people who have committed these crimes, but we’re not here to rehabilitate or pat them on the back. We challenged them, and occasionally we made it clear that we didn’t believe what they were telling us.”

The elastic relationship some subjects cultivate to the truth – “not the only truth, but a truth,” as Roe puts it – speaks to the escapist appeal of a good heist, the core basis for this series. The characters are living proof that the choice to break bad is as simple as deciding to make it, though it comes with high stakes. They took a chance, scored big, and some enjoyed the spoils for a while before their comeuppance. From the safe remove of the living room couch, we can vicariously revel in the risks they take for us, the tentative, titillating impulse fueling the true-crime boom. “The truth is, about the $100m in the locked room, most people would be tempted,” Roe says. “But most people also wouldn’t do it.”