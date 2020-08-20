Roosters star Keary re-signs until end of 2024

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary has extended his contract with the NRL champions until at least the end of 2024.

Keary, capped twice by Australia, has made 85 appearances for the Roosters since his arrival from the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2017.

The 28-year-old is a three-time NRL premiership winner, once with the Rabbitohs and twice with the Roosters, claiming the Clive Churchill Medal in the 2018 Grand Final.

Keary is delighted to have extended his deal with the Roosters for a further three years.

"From the top down, there's a really good group of people involved at the Roosters, and I'm excited to have my long-term future locked in here," he said.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson hailed the re-signing of the playmaker.

"Luke is a leader and a student of the game who brings energy to everything he does," he said.

"He's also a good person, so it's great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years."

The Roosters are fourth in the NRL ladder ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wests Tigers.