Roosters run in 10 tries as Broncos begin life without Seibold with heavy loss

Sydney Roosters ran in 10 tries as the miserable Brisbane Broncos began life without head coach Anthony Seibold with a 58-12 defeat at the SCG.

Seibold departed this week following a sixth successive loss and Peter Gentle, who will be at the helm for the rest of the season, was unable to pull off an upset against the reigning premiers.

Sitili Tupouniua powered through for the opening score in the fifth minute and he played a crucial role in a try for James Tedesco, who went over after Isaac Liu.

Tupouniua doubled his tally in the 27th minute but Kotoni Staggs ensured the Broncos did not go into half-time scoreless with his ninth try in 10 games this year.

The onslaught from the Roosters continued soon after the restart, though, with Josh Morris and Daniel Tupou touching down by the 46th minute.

A fine individual effort from David Fifita reduced the arrears, but Nat Butcher streaked clear before Morris and Tupou bagged braces.

The impressive Kyle Flanagan slotted through a ninth successful conversion after Brett Morris capped a resounding victory that closed the gap to the third-placed Parramatta Eels, who were thumped by South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday, to two points.

Jamal Fogarty was the hero as Gold Coast Titans rallied from 10-4 down in the final five minutes to beat St George Illawarra Dragons 14-10.

Tyron Peachey touched down after Fogarty's grubber bounced kindly off the padding around the post, and the Titans half-back successfully converted to restore parity.

Fogarty ensure there was no need for golden point extra time, finding a way over after an excellent line break from Alex Brimson to seal a second win in seven games and hurt the Dragons' finals hopes.