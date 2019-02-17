Roosters coach Robinson not worried about Wigan's home advantage

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson is looking forward to the World Club Challenge against Wigan

Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson admitted his side are not underestimating the power of the home advantage ahead of Sunday’s World Club Challenge final against Wigan Warriors.

Roosters’ 21-16 victory over Melbourne in the Grand Final in September saw them claim their 14th NRL Premiership title as they set up a mouth-watering World Club Challenge clash against Super League champions Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robinson was in charge of the NRL Premiership champions the last time they met Warriors in the World Club Challenge in 2014, which ended in a 36-14 win for Roosters in Sydney.

But this time the final is being held in north-west England and Robinson, who is wary of Warriors’ home advantage, has urged his side to ignore external factors if they want to have a chance at another victory.

“We need to concentrate on the way we play our style of rugby,” he said.

“We can’t let ourselves be distracted by external factors.

“We need to play with the intensity we usually play with and focus on our own style.

“We know the quality of Wigan and we know what they are capable of.

“We want to combat that and perform our own rugby on the park.”

Warriors are the only team to have to won the World Club Challenge four times, but Roosters, who are not far behind them as three-time champions, have the chance to draw level if they can record a consecutive Challenge victory against the Englishmen at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

“We are aware of the external pressures. We know and we realise what’s at stake,” he said.

“We really want to go after another victory in a World Club Challenge and add four to our long history.

“We just need to focus on playing our style, and we can think of any other good achievements after that.”

Story continues

The match takes place during a Super League early-season break for Wigan, but for Roosters, the showdown comes a month before the 2019 NRL season kick-off.

But Robinson played down suggestions that World Club Challenge scheduling is difficult for his side and said Roosters are enjoying every minute of their time in the Northern Hemisphere.

“I’d like to start every year off with a World Cup Challenge, that would be nice,” he added.

“It’s really good to be here. We’ve been lucky enough to have some really good training facilities at St Helen’s and Warrington and we’re looking forward to putting it all together tomorrow night.”

Roosters captain Jake Friend cannot wait for the final to get underway and is hoping English and Australian fans alike turn out in good numbers for rugby league’s biggest annual showdown.

He said: “I hope people do get behind us for Sunday’s match.

“It’s a really important part of the NRL calendar and us players are excited and looking forward to the game.

“Obviously to be crowned World Club Challenge champions is a big achievement, and that is exactly what we are going after.

“We’ve had a great reception from fans in Warrington and we’re hoping they’ll be plenty of people watching back home and in England.”

Wigan Warriors take on the Sydney Roosters in World Club Challenge as the world’s two best rugby league sides go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Sunday February 17th, kick-off 7pm. Secure your seat today by calling the DW Stadium ticket office on 01942 311111 or visiting https://wiganwarriors.com/tickets.