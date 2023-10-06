Rooster Teeth Changing Revenue Tactics, Moving Its Content From YouTube To Its Website

Rooster Teeth is moving its content from YouTube to its own website, a move designed to bolster revenue that will allow them to create more content.

In a video posted to X, showrunner Kerry Shawcross said that “YouTube revenue is just not cutting it for us anymore.” He noted that watching a video on the Rooster Teeth website with an ad delivers “five to ten times more value” to the company than a view on YouTube. “It just doesn’t make sense anymore for us to have our whole back catalog on YouTube.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rooster Teeth celebrated its 20th anniversary this year as a production company. It is currently a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery. Its popular streaming shows include Red vs. Blue (the third-longest running episodic web series of all-time, having premiered in 2003) and Camp Camp. It also released the feature film Lazer Team, and hosts the annual RTX convention.

To increase revenue, the company has created a subscription it’s calling FIRST. The model provides exclusive and earlier access to content and discounts to the company’s merchandise store.

As of September 2021, Rooster Teeth’s primary YouTube channel had 9.18 million subscribers and generated more than 6 billion video views.

Deadline has reached out to YouTube corporate for comment and will update with its response.

As you may have heard, we’re changing things up a bit over here at Rooster Teeth. These changes are all about ensuring we can continue to create the content you know and love as well as new and upcoming projects. Your support means the world to us and we’re so grateful to have… pic.twitter.com/jGyycDZob4 — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) October 5, 2023

