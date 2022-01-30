Rooney savours comeback and Zlatan’s last Mohican – Sunday’s sporting social

Wayne Rooney’s Derby nicked a late point against Birmingham (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

R&R for TAA…

And Jordan Henderson

Amazing memories made. Recharged and ready to go again! 🔋 🏝 pic.twitter.com/3Jp1ZEOBc8 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 30, 2022

Zlatan was sporting a different look.

The Last Mohican pic.twitter.com/S5sdQxf1Bn — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) January 30, 2022

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool.

A message from our new Red 😍 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/Be82uaW5wq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

And Jamie Carragher is expecting big things.

Cristiano Ronaldo was looking forward during some training.

Present and future 😀💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Cr6z0VNQmI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 30, 2022

Georginio Wijnaldum was preaching positivity.

I love this quote: ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted’.



Enjoy your day and bring some extra smiles 😁 pic.twitter.com/qHBCmHHkRO — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 30, 2022

Mohamed Salah and Egypt reached the last four.

A goal and an assist for Mo, as #TeamEgypt qualify for #AFCON2021 semi-finals 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/kbTGHVRTu6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

Wayne Rooney was a happy man.

Great comeback from the lads today. We’ll always fight till the end. Thanks again for all the support 👏⚪️⚫️ #dcfc pic.twitter.com/zDXIpsAeDf — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 30, 2022

Happy birthdays!

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Dimitar Berbatov! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KcKf6w4TTe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2022

One of the silkiest forwards to grace the Premier League 😍



Happy birthday, Dimitar Berbatov 🎈 pic.twitter.com/uPneXs5U5y — Premier League (@premierleague) January 30, 2022

Tennis

Rafael Nadal won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open.

What. A. Legend. @RafaelNadal Super congrats to my fellow @SunreefYachts ambassador! Watched every minute of it! My daughters thought I was crazy shouting at the TV! Well done also to Medvedev. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YgjNkT8IWY — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) January 30, 2022

Cricket

Virat Kohli was getting philosophical.

Its always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/9zBG8O95Qp — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 30, 2022

KP was enjoying his cricket.

I couldn’t catch a cold when I played but now in my 40s?!?!

Screaming Eagle! 😁 pic.twitter.com/rA3H2c5z7E — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2022

England Women drew their one-off Ashes Test against Australia.

Golf

Justin Rose was in contention.