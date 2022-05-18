Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

  • Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/16

    California Church Shooting

    Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo released Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Orange County Sheriff's Department is David Chou. Authorities said Chou, the gunman in Sunday's deadly attack at a Southern California church, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
    2/16

    California Church Shooting

    In this photo released Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Orange County Sheriff's Department is David Chou. Authorities said Chou, the gunman in Sunday's deadly attack at a Southern California church, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/16

    California Church Shooting

    A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/16

    California Church Shooting

    A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/16

    California Church Shooting

    Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/16

    California Church Shooting

    Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, poses for a photo outside South Coast Health Center, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/16

    California Church Shooting

    Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, poses for a photo outside South Coast Health Center, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, speaks to reporters outside her office building, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/16

    California Church Shooting

    Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, speaks to reporters outside her office building, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Flowers sit outside crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    9/16

    California Church Shooting

    Flowers sit outside crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    10/16

    California Church Shooting

    Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Defense attorney Tania Vallejo speaks during David Chou's appearance before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in a Santa Ana, Calif., court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    11/16

    California-Church Shooting

    Defense attorney Tania Vallejo speaks during David Chou's appearance before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in a Santa Ana, Calif., court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • David Chou appears on a remote feed before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    12/16

    California-Church Shooting

    David Chou appears on a remote feed before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Orange County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker speaks during an appearance for David Chou, who appears remotely before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in Santa Ana, Calif., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    13/16

    California-Church Shooting

    Orange County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker speaks during an appearance for David Chou, who appears remotely before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in Santa Ana, Calif., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Erica Triplett, right, an office manager for Dr. John Cheng, is emotional as she reads a statement outside their office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. At left is Crystal Cole, an executive assistant who worked with Cheng, and Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, where Cheng worked. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    14/16

    California Church Shooting

    Erica Triplett, right, an office manager for Dr. John Cheng, is emotional as she reads a statement outside their office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. At left is Crystal Cole, an executive assistant who worked with Cheng, and Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, where Cheng worked. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. Spitzer gave an update on the criminal charges in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    15/16

    California Church Shooting

    Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. Spitzer gave an update on the criminal charges in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jason Aguilar, left, a senior pastor at Arise Church, comforts Billy Chang, a 67-year-old Taiwanese pastor who survived Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    16/16

    California Church Shooting

    Jason Aguilar, left, a senior pastor at Arise Church, comforts Billy Chang, a 67-year-old Taiwanese pastor who survived Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
In this photo released Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Orange County Sheriff's Department is David Chou. Authorities said Chou, the gunman in Sunday's deadly attack at a Southern California church, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A man places flowers at a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, poses for a photo outside South Coast Health Center, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, speaks to reporters outside her office building, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Flowers sit outside crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Defense attorney Tania Vallejo speaks during David Chou's appearance before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in a Santa Ana, Calif., court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
David Chou appears on a remote feed before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
Orange County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker speaks during an appearance for David Chou, who appears remotely before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in Santa Ana, Calif., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)
Erica Triplett, right, an office manager for Dr. John Cheng, is emotional as she reads a statement outside their office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. At left is Crystal Cole, an executive assistant who worked with Cheng, and Johnna Gherardini, executive director of South Coast Medical Group, where Cheng worked. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. Spitzer gave an update on the criminal charges in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Jason Aguilar, left, a senior pastor at Arise Church, comforts Billy Chang, a 67-year-old Taiwanese pastor who survived Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO
·5 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The man that prosecutors call a diabolical and crafty monster who staged a deadly shooting at a Southern California church seemed to be a kind and quiet person who shared his food and proclaimed himself a Christian, his roommate says.

David Wenwei Chou gave no warning that he might be planning such an attack, Jordin Davis of Las Vegas told The Associated Press.

“At this point, and everything that’s happened, I’ve just started to wonder: ‘Did you, David, use your kindness and generosity to hide some very dark secrets?’” Davis asked.

Chou, 68, is accused of opening fire Sunday afternoon at a lunch gathering of elderly parishioners at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

A local physician who tried to stop him was killed and five other people were injured before Chou was subdued by church members, authorities said.

Chou had his first court appearance by video link Tuesday but didn't enter a plea to charges of murder and attempted murder. His arraignment was continued to June 10. He will be held without bail.

Chou wanted to “execute in cold blood as many people in that room as possible,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in announcing the charges, which include a sentencing enhancement for lying in wait.

If convicted, Chou could face either life in prison or the death penalty, the DA said.

“This monster crafted a diabolical plan to lock the church doors with his victims inside in order to lead what he thought were innocent lambs to slaughter,” Spitzer said. “But what he didn’t realize was the parishioners at the church that day weren’t lambs – they were lions and they fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship.”

Spitzer said Chou was motivated by hatred for Taiwan, where he was born after his family was forced from mainland China when Communists prevailed in a civil war that ended in 1949. He apparently chose the church at random and didn’t know anyone there before he drove to California from Las Vegas on Saturday, authorities said.

Spitzer said he is considering hate crime charges, and federal authorities are conducting their own hate crime investigation.

Balmore Orellana, a former neighbor in Las Vegas, said Chou's life unraveled after his wife left him last year and returned to Taiwan. Spitzer said Chou’s wife is terminally ill.

Chou, a U.S. citizen who worked for years as a security guard, moved into a four-bedroom home in Las Vegas in February. Davis, his roommate, said Chou often shared his food, usually chicken dishes, and kept to a quiet routine: “come home, go to sleep, take a shower, go to work and just repeat.”

Chou never talked religion but identified himself as a Christian and made a cross in black tape on the roof of his car, Davis said.

The two had few conversations beyond small talk or chatting about Davis’ dog, Zeus, Davis said.

Chou only spoke about Taiwan once, during a conversation less than two weeks ago, Davis said. Chou said he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt and disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership.

“He made himself seem like he was basically a political refugee,” Davis said.

At the church, Chou first walked into a worship service, giving his name to the receptionist as “Da-Wei Chou,” and sat in the back of the sanctuary reading one of the church-provided Chinese-language newspapers, according to a church statement issued Tuesday.

Later, prosecutors said Chou spent about an hour mingling with dozens of members of the congregation at a luncheon honoring the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang, who had served the church for 20 years and was returning for the first time since moving back to Taiwan two years ago.

Chou was armed with two legally purchased 9 mm handguns and concealed bags holding ammunition and four Molotov cocktail-style devices in the church hall where the luncheon was being held, authorities said.

Chou wore a black shirt with a word written on it in white that some believed said “Security,” a church statement said.

When Chou began locking the doors with chains, some parishioners who were leaving thought he was a guard. He allowed them to exit and was later seen nailing shut two other exit doors, the church said.

When the gunfire erupted, Dr. John Cheng, 52, charged Chou and was shot but authorities said he disrupted the attack and may have saved dozens of lives.

Chang, the retired pastor, said in a statement that he first thought Chou was using a toy gun as a prank. When he realized it was actual gunfire, Chang picked up a chair and threw it at Chou, who fell on the floor. Chang rushed at Chou and several congregation members held Chou down and tied him up.

“It wasn’t until then I noticed that Dr. Cheng was lying facedown to my front right with three bloody bullet wounds on the back, not moving,” Chang said.

Cheng, who practiced sports medicine, had recently lost his father and had taken his mother to the luncheon. He was well known in the community and liked by his patients.

The wounded included an 86-year-old woman and four men ranging from 66 to 92, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Chang said some have been released from the hospital and others were in stable condition.

___

Associated Press journalists John Antczak in Los Angeles, and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms

    Health authorities in Shanghai face huge pressure to keep COVID-19 at bay the longer the city goes without a new community infection with residents counting down the days until June 1 and the end of their hated lockdown. The commercial hub of 25 million achieved a fourth consecutive day without any new infections in the community, keeping hold of its prized "zero COVID" status and keeping alive hopes for an imminent end to lockdown misery. "The risk of finding positive infections among risk groups still exists and the pressure of ... preventing a rebound remains huge," Zhao Dandan of the municipal health commission told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Early Winter Wonderland Created as Snow Falls at Thredbo Ski Resort

    Snow fell across a number of Australia’s premium ski resorts on May 18 creating the foundations for an early winter wonderland.“Winter is really knocking on the door today,” Thredbo Resort posted on social media. “We’ve had 5cms up the top with more on the way.”The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted an 80 percent chance of snow showers for Thredbo on May 18. Credit: Thredbo Resort via Storyful

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists. Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways. The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season. The thr

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced