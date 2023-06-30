Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Don't wait to save up to $351 on robot vacuums, smart mops, and bundles

Amazon Prime Day is still days away, but you can already start saving on must-have products across virtually every category — and that even includes essentials from popular brands.

Amazon marked down a handful of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums ahead of its major two-day shopping event, which starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends on Wednesday, July 12. Right now, shoppers can save up to 40 percent on several Roombas, including models designed to tackle pet hair as well as robot vacuum and mop bundles.

If you’re ready to invest in a time-saving cleaning device for your home, keep reading to check out all the Roomba deals happening before Amazon Prime Day 2023. Just be sure to act fast, as there’s no end date listed for these deals.

Roomba Robot Vacuum Early Prime Day Deals

One of the best deals we spotted is on the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum that’s currently $104 off. The robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning process to suck up dust, dirt, and crumbs. With adaptive navigation, the smart device efficiently cleans carpets and hard floors — including the dusty areas under furniture that are hard to reach with stick or upright vacuums. Its built-in sensors also help it detect messier areas and then automatically increases its suction to target the debris. The sensors also help prevent it from bumping into walls and furniture and falling off ledges.

For easy control, you can use the iRobot Home app on a smartphone, which lets you schedule sessions even when you’re not at home. To make things even easier, the app suggests cleaning schedules based on your routine and recommends more cleanings when it's allergy season. You can also control the vacuum with just your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The vacuum has earned 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with several calling it a “time saver” in reviews. One shopper raved that “[It] greatly reduces my workload.” And another reviewer, who has a “long hair cat” that “sheds constantly,” wrote, “This exceeded my expectations…I would recommend this to anyone who has a pet.”

Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (Save $140)

Amazon

$349.99

$209.99

Buy on

If you want to save even more time and energy cleaning your floors, opt for the iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum while it’s 24 percent off. After up to 90 minutes of vacuuming hard floors and carpets — all on its own — the vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock to fuel up. It has the brand’s signature three-step cleaning process as well as a head that auto-adjusts to different floor types. Plus, its built-in sensors keep it from running into obstacles and falling off stairs.

Hundreds of customers have given it a perfect rating. One shopper shared that it “gets under chairs and beds” and added, “My dog sheds horribly, and my Roomba is keeping my floors hair-free.” And another reviewer wrote that “[it] gets the animal hairs and dirt the kids drag in.” With the early Prime Day deal, you can snag the vacuum for less than $200.

Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (Save $60)

Amazon

$249.99

$189.99

Buy on

You can also save on the customer-favorite iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum before Prime Day. According to the brand, it has more suction power than other iRobot models to readily suck up debris from hard floors and carpets. Its multi-surface rubber brushes are flexible, which helps prevent hair wrap. It’s also equipped with smart navigation to move in neat rows and learn the layout of a room as it cleans. And when its battery gets low, it’ll automatically return to its base to recharge, then pick up where it left off.

You can control it with the iRobot Roomba app, and the app has a bunch of convenient features like scheduling and suggesting cleanings. It also lets you select which room to clean with its smart mapping function. The app even provides time estimates of how long it’ll take to clean a room, making it easier to plan out cleaning schedules and create a go-to routine. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

The smart cleaning device has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it has “great suction power.” One customer, who called it a “lifesaver” wrote, “If you have animals that shed, this is a great buy.” They explained, “I run it once a day, and it is unbelievable the amount of hair it picks up.” They also shared: “It navigates around things easily. The app is easy to use and straightforward.”

Others call out its smart navigation, with one customer sharing, “It did a fabulous job of mapping and vacuuming our entire house, which [has] a very unusual layout,” and another writing, “It frees up a lot of our time and it gets the job done efficiently.”

Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (Save $50)

Amazon

$349.99

$299.99

Buy on

Get a head start on Prime Day shopping and keep scrolling for more early deals on Roomba vacuums happening at Amazon right now.

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (Save $25)

Amazon

$274.99

$249.99

Buy on

Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $399.99 (Save $49.01)

Amazon

$449.99

$399.99

Buy on

Roomba s9+ Robot & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, $1,249 (Save $350.99)

Amazon

$1599.99

$1249

Buy on

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop, $999 (Save $100.99)

Amazon

$1099.99

$999

Buy on

