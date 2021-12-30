Roomba, Shark, and Bissell Have Big Discounts at Amazon's Early New Year's Sale

Amazon Vacuum Sale Bissell, Roomba, Shark

Amazon

While many of us don't enjoy vacuuming, with the right tools we can make the chore a quick and painless experience. If you've been looking to swap your heavy old vacuum for a sleek upright model, a lightweight cordless design, or even a high-tech robot vacuum, now is a great time to make the switch — especially if keeping your home tidy is one of your New Year's resolutions.

Amazon just dropped an Early New Year's sale, and everything from Bose earbuds to Vitamix blenders and Sony smart TVs are majorly marked down right now. But some of the best deals we've seen so far have to be on the wide variety vacuums. Tons of top-rated models are on sale including Roomba, Shark, Bissell, and more. Right now, you can score this cordless option for only $100, this robot vacuum at a 64 percent discount, and this INSE Stick vacuum for $120 off.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

You can also save on already affordable models like this bagless Dirt Devil option, this Black + Decker stick vacuum, and this upright Bissell vacuum. And if you're looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line multitasking vacuum, you're in luck. This Tineco model doubles as a mop and is just $250 right now, and this Ecovacs robot vacuum with self-emptying and floor mapping capabilities can be yours for $100 off.

To help you get started, we've scoured the sale and rounded up the 21 best deals on robot vacuums, stick models, and classic upright designs. We're not sure how long these deals will last, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score these popular tools at such a steep discount. Keep reading to shop all of our top vacuum deals from the Early New Year's sale.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

Story continues

Amazon Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Best Corded Vacuum Deals

Amazon BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum Carpet Cleaner

Amazon