This self-emptying Roomba was a Prime Day bestseller — and it's still on sale for 35% off

I know Prime Day was last month, but I'm still shocked at the wild deals we saw. Considering so many people take part in the madness of Prime Day every year — and are currently scooping up all of the Prime Day deals as we speak — it's only natural to be nosy about everyone's hauls. So, yes, I am very curious about what people bought.

Well, one of the biggest Prime Day best sellers this year was a Roomba robot vacuum. However, this isn't just any robot vacuum. This is the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, — and it's high-tech as all hell.

Oh, and it's still on sale for 35% off. We love to see it, too #blessed to be stressed, Amazon is the real MVP, etc., etc.

It has 40 times the suction power compared to other top-selling robot vacuums and fits effortlessly into your life. Have an Alexa or Google Assistant? Just say, "Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table" and poof, the mess is gone.

It can clock multiple rooms and floor plans so it won't keep gliding headfirst into the coffee table; it also detects carpet automatically to ramp up suction when needed. The robot vacuum returns to its base after cleaning and automatically dumps the dirt into a large bag that can hold up to 60 days of debris.

Yes, it's a steep price compared to other models out there. However, nearly every Amazon shopper says the Roomba s9+ is worth the price. This review says it best: "I have been actively looking for things that it does 'wrong' or that I don't like. Needless to say, I have failed because it is AWESOME."

The masses must be right if something is a consistent top seller whether it's discounted on Prime Day or full price.

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

More from In The Know:

9 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday

The Walmart Labor Day deals are low-key so good this year — especially for your dorm or small apartment

The Coach Outlet is having a sale on tote bags and wallets right now — and you can get an extra 20% off when you purchase both

I'm a lifestyle editor, and here are 21 Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping before summer's over

The post This self-emptying Roomba was a Prime Day bestseller — and it's still on sale for 35% off appeared first on In The Know.