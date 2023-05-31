Room 101 makes its triumphant return to radio – and it's certainly funnier than Orwell conceived

Hate is a bonding force, as George Orwell showed so chillingly in his novel, 1984. In Big Brother’s dystopian world, the Two Minutes Hate is an outlet for people to express rage towards the state’s imagined enemies. But it’s another of Orwell’s inventions from that novel, the grim torture chamber of Room 101, that’s turned out to be the unlikely inspiration for a series of comedy talk shows across BBC TV and Radio since the early 1990s, in which celebrities vent about the things they hate most. Hate can be a tool of fascism, but it can also be very funny.



This week, Room 101 (Wednesday, Radio 4) returned to radio, where it began, presented by Paul Merton. Nick Hancock originally presented the radio incarnation on Radio 5 in 1992, and the format was simple: a guest is invited to contribute a list of things they hate so much that they deserve to be banished to Room 101, never to be seen again. A debate ensues over whether the item or phenomenon in question truly deserves to be scrubbed from the world.



It was beefed up for a TV series in 1994, also presented by Hancock, before being handed over to Paul Merton, who had been Hancock’s first radio guest. Eventually, in 2012, the TV format was revamped into a panel show with multiple celebrity guests and Frank Skinner as host, a structure which has its own charm, but, for me, has lost the Orwellian directness of the original. And that old format works best through the clarity and intimacy of radio. Legend has it that Orwell named the novel’s Room 101 after a room in the BBC’s Broadcasting House where particularly infuriating meetings took place, so there’s something strangely satisfying to the BBC’s reclaiming of it.

This week, new to Radio 4, it feels as though it has come home. Merton’s first guest of the new series was Claudia Winkleman, on uncharacteristically and amusingly vicious form. Merton said that, of all the potential guests the production team approached, Winkleman was first to reply, and did so with a list of grievances ready to discuss, including aubergines, picnics, and whispering. She also hates anyone who has a strict system for dishwasher stacking. This was such an extreme turn-off for her, she said, that if her husband started doing it, she would sleep with his brother.

It’s a curious thing that the radio comedy talk shows that sound the freshest are the ones that have been around the longest. Room 101 joins Just a Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue in still being reliably the funniest stuff you can hear on radio, even though the latter two sometimes feel as though they’re being kept on life support after the deaths of most of the original contributors who first brought them to success. Anyway, this half-hour flew by, until Merton declared the end of Winkleman’s “therapy session”. It certainly felt like one. A 30-minute hate that made the rest of life more bearable: I don’t know what Orwell would think of it, but I had a great time.

Another very funny way to spend time this week was Nightmare(ish) (Thursday, Radio 4), a sparkling comedy drama that was both a take-off of true-crime podcasts and a self-contained story about an out-of-work actor and writer couple. Ben (Barney Fishwick) is an actor who works in a cafe to pay the bills, while his fiancée, Amy (Emma Sidi), is a wannabe writer with a day job at the council. They need more money to pay for their upcoming wedding.



Seeing how lucrative podcasts can be, with sponsorship deals and Netflix spin-offs, Ben has a brainwave: make a true-crime podcast and get rich. But he and Amy can’t be bothered to do any research, so they just make it all up. It starts out as just another role for actor Ben, but Amy is soon the Lady Macbeth in the scenario, pushing the project to be more deceptive and manipulative. As the podcast achieves moderate success, Ben gets a real acting job and wants to quit the podcast, but Amy’s in too deep.



Ollie George Clark’s tight and immaculately observed script has fun with the satire on arty middle-class ambition (Ben and Amy are broke, not poor – they crave a lifestyle they just can’t afford), and director Sally Avens’s pastiche of true-crime podcasts is painfully spot-on. As Ben, Fishwick spookily inhabits the role of earnest presenter, his speech well-browned with millennial vocal fry over a moody, plinky-plonky score. As Amy, Sidi builds a captivating character who becomes addicted to her own lies. It was very meta, funny, true, and, in the end, heartbreaking. I didn’t hate it one bit.

