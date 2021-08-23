Rookout provides .NET debugging and observability data on Microsoft Azure

Rookout Live debugging is now available across the Azure ecosystem, to both enterprises and early-stage entrepreneurs through the Azure marketplace



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the modern debugging platform, today announces its availability in the Azure Marketplace, providing support for startups and enterprises alike. By integrating throughout the Microsoft stack, Rookout is empowering developers to get to the root cause and fix bugs faster, drastically reducing MTTR (mean time to resolution) and increasing product velocity.

Cloud-Native architecture has become the standard for software application development in 2021, and old debugging practices and tools undermine the speed of development and collaboration with Azure. As software development has shifted to microservices and Kubernetes, a new debugging and observability data tool is needed. Rookout ensures that Azure users have instance access to their debug data without the need for additional log-lines or metrics and without having to reproduce the issue locally. Using Rookout, they can better utilize their time, and focus on the development of additional features.

"Cloud-Native applications require Next-Gen debugging tools to empower engineers to solve issues faster and ensures best customer experience," says Shahar Fogel, CEO, Rookout. "Microsoft Azure platform provides powerful dev tools to engineers, and we are delighted to partner with Microsoft to help new entrepreneurs and startups to remove the complexity of modern applications by using data to understand their code, in real time, as it is running.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Rookout Live Debugging to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Story continues

About Rookout

Rookout is a disruptive developer solution for Cloud Native debugging and live data collection. Rookout’s Non-Breaking Breakpoints let you collect any type of data on the fly with no extra coding, redeployments, or restarts.

Rookout is designed from the ground up for production environments and modern architecture debugging, such as Kubernetes, microservices, serverless, and service-mesh based applications.

Adam LaGreca

Founder of 10KMedia

adam@10kmedia.co

631-664-6816



