The Rookie star Titus Makin responds to latest episode's harrowing scenes

The Rookie spoilers follow.

The Rookie's Titus Makin has opened up about the harrowing scenes in which his character Jackson West finally took down "racist ass" training officer Doug Stanton.

In the cop show's most recent episode, which aired in the US last night (February 14), Jackson and Doug (Arrowverse's Brandon Routh) were forced to patrol without the promise of back-up, when the precinct was locked down due to a bomb threat.

The twosome came to blows after Stanton revealed he was raring for a fight, suggesting that every "thug, lowlife and banger" would likely be out and about due to the station's predicament. But things took a turn when the pair followed a sketchy SUV to an apartment complex and got split up.

Inside, Jackson stumbled across an aggressive group that jumped him, and when Stanton spotted the attack from afar, he deliberately kept his distance – assuming that his body camera was off.

When Bradford and Chen arrived, though, Stanton approached Jackson, who, despite being bloodied and weary, reached up to reveal that his TO's cam had been on. Later, Stanton was ordered to hand in his badge and gun by Sgt Grey while Jackson was rushed to hospital.

In a new interview with TV Line, Makin revealed that "the reality" of the scenes made them hard to be a part of.

"Being in those scenes, in those moments and telling such unfortunately truthful stories. These things haven't directly happened to me," he explained. "But just imagining being wrongfully arrested or attacked or having a gun held in your face, just because you're viewed as a threat, was devastating."

The actor went on to say that it was difficult for him to ignore his "organic" self and not want to defend Jackson against Doug as Titus, calling his character's superior out on his unacceptable behaviour.

"They're out there. There are cops like that. We've seen them, and we unfortunately have seen the repercussions of what they do when ego's involved and racism's involved," Makin concluded. "I commend Brandon for being strong enough and willing enough to play that character even though it goes against everything he stands for as an actual person."

The Rookie airs on ABC in the US, and airs on Sky Witness in the UK. It can also be streamed on NOW TV.

