Rookie sensation Bedard, veteran Foligno put on Blackhawks injured reserve

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has been put on the injured reserve list with a fractured jaw.

Veteran Chicago forward Nick Foligno was also put on the IR with a fractured finger.

Bedard left last night's game in New Jersey after he was levelled by Devils defenceman Brendan Smith in the first period.

Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.

The 18-year-old centre has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games.

Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone.

Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

Foligno fractured a finger on his left hand in the ensuing fracas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

