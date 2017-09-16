Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Lane Adams during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Atlanta. A run scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Sean Newcomb recorded eight strikeouts, including five straight, and the Atlanta Braves beat Rafael Montero and the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night.

The Mets, who couldn't hold a 2-1 lead, have lost five straight.

Newcomb (3-8) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. The rookie left-hander's eight strikeouts fell one shy of his career high.

Newcomb's run of five strikeouts began after he allowed a run-scoring double to Dominic Smith in the fourth that gave New York the lead.

Montero (5-10) became the fourth straight Mets starter pitcher to fail to complete five innings. He was lifted with two outs in the fifth after throwing 108 pitches and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He had walked 14 in his previous three starts.

The Braves scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead. David Freitas doubled and scored on Ender Inciarte's single. Montero walked Ozzie Albies and issued an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman, loading the bases.

Left fielder Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch on Lane Adams' fly ball to the gap in left-center, driving in Inciarte. Adams replaced left fielder Matt Kemp, who had tightness in his left hamstring, to start the inning.

Sam Freeman, Atlanta's third reliever, escaped an eighth-inning jam after Asdrubal Cabrera's two-out walk and Kevin Plawecki's single. Smith's fly ball to left field ended the inning.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) could be nearing his first appearance since April 30. Manager Terry Collins said Syndergaard will be evaluated on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session without restrictions on Thursday. The Mets will ''then make the next step, whether it's another bullpen or use him in a game,'' Collins said. ... SS Amed Rosario (pulled hip flexor) and C Travis d'Arnaud (twisted right knee) were held out and are day to day after leaving Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz is expected to miss a start after leaving Thursday's game at Washington with a cut on his right middle finger. ... C Tyler Flowers, hit by a pitch on his left hand Wednesday, is expected to be held out until Tuesday. ... RHP Jason Motte (right oblique strain) was activated off the 10-day DL.

ANOTHER HONOR FOR ACUNA

Outfielder Ronald Acuna was announced as the Braves' organizational player of the year in a pregame ceremony. The 19-year-old Acuna rose from Class A to Triple-A Gwinnett this season and hit a combined .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 steals. Earlier this month, Acuna was chosen as the minor league player of the year by Baseball America.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63) is 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 10 career starts against Atlanta. He has 10 games with at least 10 strikeouts this season, the fifth-highest total in team history.

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28) will look for his third win of the season against the Mets on Saturday night. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against New York this season and is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five career games against the Mets.

