Rookie Robles spurs Nationals' 5-2 victory over Braves

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, right, celebrates with Trea Turner (7) after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rookie Victor Robles was a part of a pair of two-run rallies, Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Thursday.

Washington salvaged the final game of the three-game set to earn its first victory since clinching the NL East on Sunday.

In his second career start, Robles, who entered the year as the top prospect in the Nationals' organization and made his major league debut last week, offered a few more glimpses of his coveted skillset.

The 20-year-old tripled to right-center in the fourth off Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (10-13), showing no interest in settling for a double as he zipped around second. He scored two batters later on Pedro Severino's fielder's choice grounder to make it 3-0.

Roark (13-9) at one point set down 12 in a row and did not yield a hit until Johan Camargo's two-out single in the fifth. He struck out seven over six innings, giving up four hits and two runs.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 18th save in as many opportunities since Washington acquired him in a trade from Oakland in July.

Atlanta's Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer to left-center just beyond the reach of center fielder Michael A. Taylor in the sixth. The blast, Albies' fourth of the season, extended the rookie's hitting streak to 12 games.

Robles affected the game with his speed again in the bottom of the inning. Camargo, the Braves' third baseman, overthrew first on Robles' infield single with a man on, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. Adrian Sanchez then delivered a two-run double.

After waiting out a 30-minute rain delay at the start of the game, Foltynewicz lasted only four innings for the Braves before leaving with a cut on the tip of his right middle finger. He allowed three runs and four hits while striking out three.

CATCH OF THE DAY

CF Ender Inciarte robbed Washington's Jayson Werth of an extra-base hit in the third when he raced across left-center and leaped against the wall to make the catch. Inciarte showed no ill effects from the jammed left thumb that sidelined him Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 1B/OF Matt Adams (right hamstring tightness) struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Adams had not played since Sunday.

Nationals: C Jose Lobaton departed in the second inning after a Foltynewicz pitch hit him on the left leg. ... 2B Daniel Murphy (neck stiffness) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day. ... 3B Anthony Rendon, C Matt Wieters and 1B Ryan Zimmerman received routine days off.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.38 ERA) draws the start against the New York Mets as Atlanta begins a nine-game homestand Friday.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (5-5, 3.88 ERA) gets the nod Friday as Washington remains at home to face the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series between playoff-bound teams.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball